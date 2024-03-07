Watch: Steph Curry Breaks Out Epic Golf Shot Celebration After Deep 3 vs Bucks

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at home. The Warriors just returned from a three-game, three-point road trip through the East.



After making a 30-foot shot against the Bucks, Curry showed off a brand-new golf swing celebration. Curry has been having a good season, but fans expect the superstar to drop huge numbers every time he plays.

Curry was about to cross the halfcourt line while in possession of the ball in the post below. He paused at about thirty feet away from the hoop, and he easily beat Brook Lopez with a three-pointer. With under five minutes left in the first quarter, it gave the Warriors an early seven-point lead.

As the Bucks halted the game with a timeout, Curry debuted a brand-new celebration. He was seen by the cameras practicing his golf swing before returning to the bench to take a break.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jimmy Butler and Camila Cabello Share Heartwarming Moment While Promoting Her New Single ‘I Luv It’

Steph’s celebrations and love for golf

Throughout his career, Steph Curry has also had several noteworthy celebrations. His most frequent gesture after making a 3-pointer is pointing up at the sky. The "Night Night" celebration that went viral during the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship run is another well-known Curry celebration.



The four-time NBA champion also showed off his celebratory moves, including the "Home Alone" startled face, the 3-point goggles, and the chest pounding. Despite being the greatest shooter of all time, he still has a repertoire of memorable celebrations.



Curry is a devoted follower of golf, which may be the reason for the swing. Mostly in the off-season, he plays it in his spare time. He's the current American Century Championship winner and a better player than average.

Advertisement

Can Steph lead the Warriors to the playoffs?

The answer to the question isn’t easy as Steph is having a good season, but the supporting cast has been very average throughout the campaign for the Warriors.

The average performance from the teammates means the Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference after 60 games.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Feared Love for Kobe Bryant Would Prevent Lakers' Fans From Fully Embracing Him: Report