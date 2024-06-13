WATCH: Stephen A Smith Throws Brutal Shade at Kawhi Leonard Leaving Paul George in Splits

Stephen A. Smith's relentless critique of Kawhi Leonard's unavailability for the Los Angeles Clippers took a humorous turn as he threw some sharp shade during the NBA Finals Game 3 pregame show.

With Paul George alongside as a guest analyst, Smith seized the moment to make a sly remark about Leonard, emphasizing the impact of playing without a star player.

The ESPN analyst seemed in full swing while indirectly shading Leonard for his uncertainty. On the NBA Countdown, Smith said, "Nobody on the planet knows what it’s like to play without a star than Paul George.”

However, PG could not hold himself as after bursting into laughter along with his co-hosts, he said, "Don't do that. I'm excited for my dog. We stand for business.”

If viewed broadly, Stephen A. was pointing at the Clippers' playoff disappointments that were coupled with Leonard's recurrent unavailability and ultimately making the team dwindle in achieving their championship aspirations.

Clippers have bigger questions on the table

The LA Clippers undeniably have a roster brimming with star power, with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the recent addition of James Harden. However, despite this formidable lineup, injuries have consistently plagued the team, hindering their ability to reach their full potential.

With Leonard and George frequently sidelined during crucial stretches of the regular season and playoffs, the Clippers have often found themselves with a depleted roster just when they need all hands on deck, impacting their playoff performances.

While having superstar players like Leonard and George increases the Clippers' championship aspirations, it's crucial for the team to address key areas of improvement to maximize their chances of success.

History has shown that teams with top-tier talents, like the 2014 Spurs with Kawhi Leonard and the recent champions led by the likes of Stephen Curry and LeBron James, are more likely to secure NBA titles.

However, the financial commitment required to retain these star players would be another topic for the Clippers' management to address for necessitating a careful balance between roster construction and salary cap management to sustain their championship contention.

