Watch: Stephen A Smith’s Wild Reaction to Blockbuster Mikal Bridges' Trade Goes Viral

Stephen A Smith brought out his candid high-energy reaction the moment he found out that the Brooklyn Nets are trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Nets for Bojan Bogdanović and a bunch of draft picks. Ever since Smith posted his reaction, the video has gone viral. He seemed as energetic as he could be to put out his pure emotions on the blockbuster trade.

Stephen A Smith shared wild reaction to blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade

Stephen A. Smith’s wild reaction came in the wake of the Brooklyn Nets making a significant move by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanović and a treasure trove of future draft picks, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"YEEESSSSSSS!" Smith shouted with all joy in his video upload after finding out about the trade.

"I know y'all sitting out there and y'all saying, 'It's Mikal Bridges, he's a good player, but it ain't like y'all got KD or somebody. Bump all that! Chemistry matters, reliability matters, consistency matters, defense matters. The brother can shoot. The brother can play. I'm sorry, I like this move by the New York Knicks. He's young, he's energetic, he's seasoned, he defends, and he fits right into the culture of the New York Knicks, and that's all I ask,” Smith further added.

Advertisement

Although, this mega deal reunites Bridges, a former Villanova standout, with former college teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. The Nets will receive four unprotected first-round picks spanning from 2025 to 2031, along with a protected first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025, a 2025 second-round pick, and a protected pick swap in 2028 as part of the package.

Bridges, who averaged 19.6 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Nets last season, was a key contributor acquired in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns.

With two years remaining on his lucrative contract, his departure marks a significant shift for the Nets, who are embarking on a rebuilding phase under new head coach Jordi Fernández. Meanwhile, Bogdanović, a seasoned veteran, joins the Knicks after a solid stint with the Detroit Pistons, offering valuable depth and experience.

Also Read: Lil Durk Offers to Pay Half of LeBron James Salary if He and His Son Bronny Join Bulls This Summer

Advertisement

What does Mikal Bridges' blockbuster trade mean for Knicks-Nets?

The blockbuster trade involving Mikal Bridges between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets signals a significant shift in strategy for both teams. The Knicks have taken a substantial risk by giving up control of five of their own first-round picks in exchange for Bridges, who has never been an All-Star.

However, the Knicks have strategically built a roster that emulates the strengths of the Boston Celtics, a team that has been a formidable force in the league. With defensive stalwarts like Bridges and OG Anunoby, along with a strong frontcourt presence, the Knicks are positioning themselves to challenge the reigning champions and potentially make a deep playoff run.

While the trade comes with uncertainties and potential drawbacks, the Knicks have placed their bets on a roster that is primed to compete at a high level in the coming years.

On the other hand, the Nets have emerged as big winners in this trade, amassing an impressive collection of future draft assets. By acquiring control of multiple unprotected Knicks picks and strategically positioning themselves for the upcoming loaded 2025 draft class, the Nets have set the foundation for a promising rebuild.

Advertisement

Despite giving up two Suns picks, the Nets now have an enviable draft portfolio that includes picks from various teams, providing them with flexibility and potential for long-term success.

Also Read: Warriors GM Hints at Klay Thompson’s Contract Revival Amid Uncertain Future: ‘We Want Him Back’