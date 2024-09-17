Watch: Stephen Curry Celebrates with 'Night Night' Gesture After Clutch Shot in China Exhibition Game

Stephen Curry's global fame extends well beyond the United States, making him one of the most recognized athletes worldwide. He enjoys particular adoration in China, where basketball's popularity has soared. During exhibition games, his performances draw massive crowds, with fans often queuing for hours to see him play. In fact, many believe more children in China wear Curry jerseys than in the entire U.S.

Currently, Curry is touring China as a prominent ambassador for Under Armour and owner of the 'Curry Brand.' During an exhibition game in Shanghai, he ended the match with a three-pointer and followed up with his signature 'Night Night' taunt after a decisive shot.

The 'Night Night' celebration gained popularity during the 2022 Playoffs, with Curry frequently using it after hitting game-winning shots. However, in the last two seasons, the Warriors have faced setbacks in the Western Conference, limiting Curry's opportunities to use his signature celebration due to the team's struggle to reach the playoffs.

Stephen Curry faces a challenging and significant pursuit of a championship in the 2024-2025 NBA season, especially with the Golden State Warriors' roster changes. With Klay Thompson now playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Curry and Draymond Green took over as the team's main leaders, which could affect their competitive strength.

Despite nearing his 37th birthday, Curry continues to perform at an elite level, averaging 26.4 points and 5.1 assists last season while leading the league in three-pointers made. However, the Warriors' success will largely depend on bringing in additional talent to replace Thompson. Although the team has been linked to potential players like Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram, no major trades have occurred yet.

Curry's ability to elevate his game and lead this revamped squad will be critical. His recent Olympic performances have demonstrated that he still possesses top-tier skills, which may boost confidence among his teammates and fans. To secure his fifth championship ring, Curry and the Warriors will need to strengthen their roster significantly and maintain solid team chemistry throughout the season.

