Watch: Stephen Curry Gets USA Table Tennis Stars to Sign Ping Pong Ball for Him After Team Practice

NBA superstar Stephen Curry showed his support for the American table tennis team by making a surprise appearance at their practice session ahead of the Saturday matchup with Puerto Rico.

The Golden State Warriors star guard took the opportunity to meet with the table tennis stars—Lily Zhang, Rachel Sung, Amy Wang, and Kanak Jha—and requested the entire team to sign a ping pong ball for him. The players, taken aback by the unexpected request, promptly signed the ball for the Warriors legend.

Lily Zhang, who hails from Palo Alto and attended Cal, capped off her fourth Olympics by reaching the Round of 16, marking the furthest advancement for any American woman in Olympic table tennis. Meanwhile, Kanak Jha, the first American man to achieve a similar feat, also bowed out in the Round of 16 after a historic run.

The presence of NBA star Anthony Edwards at Zhang's Round of 32 victory added an extra layer of star power to the table tennis events. Edwards, initially boasting about being able to score a point against the Olympians, was playfully shut down by Stephen Curry earlier during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

However, the upcoming women's doubles match, featuring Rachel Sung and Amy Wang against Germany, promises to be an exciting event for the American table tennis team.

However, it was not only the USA’s table tennis team that got the attention of the USA basketball team. Curry also took a moment to salute Biles' remarkable achievements.

As Biles secured another gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics final, Curry was quick to offer his heartfelt congratulations to Biles and bronze medalist Suni Lee. Admiring the sheer athleticism and composure displayed by Biles and Lee, Curry described them as "ridiculous to watch," emphasizing their clutch performances on the grand Olympic stage.

Both Curry and Biles stand as embodiments of resilience and determination, having faced significant obstacles on their paths to success. Biles' return to dominance following her Tokyo Olympics withdrawal due to the twisties.

Similarly, Curry's perseverance through early career ankle injuries helped him secure NBA championships and MVP accolades. Biles' recent struggle on the uneven bars during the final posed a momentary setback, but her tenacity shone through as she regrouped on the balance beam, ultimately clinching the gold with a total point haul just above her Brazilian competitor.

