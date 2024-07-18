Watch: Stephen Curry Is Tired of Listening to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us While LeBron James Still Loves It

Kendrick Lamar’s latest song, Not Like Us, is topping the charts and is being continuously played everywhere. The lyrical maestro that he is, Lamar’s ongoing beef with Drake has seemed to get attention from NBA stars at large, especially Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

The music rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has not only captivated the music industry but has now spilled over into the world of sports, including the NBA. However, not everyone is pleased with its pervasive presence, as evidenced by the contrasting views expressed by Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry gets tired of listening to 'Not Like Us' but LeBron James still loves it

In the aftermath of Team USA's dominant exhibition win against Serbia, Curry, the renowned point guard for the Golden State Warriors, voiced his fatigue with the omnipresent track. He expressed his desire to explore alternative musical landscapes, as during his on-court conversation with Bron, the Warriors star said, “It's not the only song in America."

On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James, in stark contrast, remains an avid enthusiast of the Kendrick Lamar hit. Despite Curry's plea for musical variety, James stood firm in his affection for the song, as he dispelled Curry’s weariness of the song and said, “I love it.”

Despite the disagreement over the song, Bron and Curry seemed to build their synergy. Both of the NBA stars played crucial roles in Team USA's victory against Serbia. Curry, who had been relatively quiet in the previous exhibitions, broke out with an assertive performance and scored a game-high 24 points as he set the tone for the U.S. team's win.

LeBron also put in commendable efforts and contributed significantly to the win with 11 points. The lineup shuffle, which included Curry and James as constants over the three exhibitions, gave the team's offensive and defensive capabilities a push.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James show respect for each other despite animosity rumors

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have recently shed light on the tension that once permeated their rivalry, particularly during intense NBA Finals battles. Both iconic players acknowledged the existence of a "healthy resentment," born out of their fierce competitive spirit, as they battled on the grandest stage of basketball.

While the rivalry fueled their desire to outshine one another, Curry emphasized the utmost respect he holds for James both as a player and a person, recognizing the challenge of trying to beat such a formidable opponent each year.

Curry stepped forward in addressing his respect for the Lakers big man as their mutual challanges push both of them to be better and find a way out to improve their game. As reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Curry said, “It was like a healthy resentment of somebody that’s standing in your way."

Similarly, on the other hand, LeBron James also shared his views on Curry's sentiments, as he acknowledged the transient nature of basketball and the importance of nurturing relationships beyond the confines of the game.

LeBron reflected on the momentary rift and said that it should not last forever as game of basketball is not going to last forever. While keeping it a friendly environment around him, Bron said, "You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone. There’s obviously the utmost respect for who he is as a person and a player.”

