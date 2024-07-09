Watch: Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Team USA Hilariously Fail to Spin Basketball on Their Fingers in VIRAL Video

The recent viral video featuring Team USA's basketball players attempting to spin a basketball on their fingers has brought unexpected amusement to NBA fans. Surprisingly, two of the greatest basketball players of this generation, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, found themselves unable to achieve this seemingly simple feat despite their incredible abilities on the court.

In a hilarious video posted on the NBA’s X account, several members of Team USA, including basketball icons Stephen Curry and LeBron James, attempted to spin a basketball on their fingers with varying degrees of success. Joel Embiid, a former NBA MVP and a seven-time All-Star, humorously admitted that he couldn't perform the trick.

Not only that, Stephen Curry, who has been well known for his insane ball accuracies on the court, missed hilariously. The recent challenge embarrassed the Golden State Warriors star.

Curry’s exceptional ball-handling skills and pre-game fan entertainment had previously suggested that he might excel at this trick, but the video revealed otherwise.

Although affirmed that he could do many other things with the basketball saying, “I can do a lot of things with a basketball. A lot of things.” However, spinning the ball on his fingertips didn’t seem like one as he said, ”That is the one thing that I can not do.”

Even LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, made attempts at spinning the ball but with limited success, playfully admitting that it wasn't really his thing.

“It ain’t really my thing,” Bron said while miserably failing to spin the basketball on his fingers.

However, not all was lost for Team USA, as players like Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant showcased their talent by successfully pulling off the impressive feat in the video.

Stephen Curry opened up on Warriors losing Klay Thompson

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, NBA superstar Stephen Curry revealed the emotional impact of Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors. Curry, who has expressed his inability to fathom the notion of playing without Thompson, his long-time partner on the court, admits to finding it challenging to come to terms with the abrupt change.

While looking back on the journey that he, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Coach Steve Kerr have traveled together since their respective introductions to the team, Curry expressed a shared desire to maintain the core group and see their careers through as a unit.

During the conversation, Steph said, ”We talked about it a lot just in the sense of the journey that we've been on. Obviously, me since [2009], Klay in the 2011 draft, and Draymond [in 2012]. And then when Coach came in 2014 and what's happened since, we would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together.”

However, the recent shuffle resulted in Thompson's decision to join the Dallas Mavericks, leaving behind a profound absence in the Warriors' lineup.

The iconic partnership of Curry and Thompson, renowned as one of the greatest backcourts in NBA history, has been an integral force behind the Warriors' six NBA Finals appearances and four championship victories. Despite enduring challenging seasons, the unbreakable bond between the two players has been evident both on and off the court.

The departure of Thompson, who opted for a lucrative three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, has left a void within the close knit group.

