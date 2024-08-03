Watch: Stephen Curry Pulls Up Insane Trick Shot During Team USA Practice

Stephen Curry's flair for spectacular trick shots was on full display during a recent Team USA practice session. The long-distance shot again amazed the onlookers as he effortlessly connected on an astonishing series of tricks.

The viral video, posted by USA Basketball, captures Curry casually making three consecutive long shots off a single bounce, displaying his exceptional hand-eye coordination and precision.

The jaw-dropping trick shots garnered over 1.5 million views within hours of being shared and strengthened Curry's reputation as a basketball magician. His nonchalant approach to sinking these improbable shots has struck a chord with fans, as the video was widely shared.

When asked about his remarkable ability to make these shots, Curry playfully responded, "You've just got to feel it," further adding to the mystique surrounding his incredible prowess on the court.

As Team USA continues its Olympic campaign, Curry's captivating trick-shot display serves as a poignant reminder of the incredible talent and entertainment he brings to the game. With his upcoming matchup against Puerto Rico, fans eagerly look forward to witnessing Curry's electrifying performances on the global stage.

Despite his mesmerizing display, Curry has recently experienced some shooting struggles in actual games, going 1-for-9 from the field against South Sudan.

Brian Windhorst, an ESPN analyst covering the Paris Olympics 2024, has also shed light on Stephen Curry's struggles with shooting at the summer games. Despite Team USA's strong performance and confirmation of their place in the knockout stages, Curry's difficulty finding his rhythm on the court has not gone unnoticed.

Windhorst highlighted Curry's recent shooting slump, noting his subpar three-point percentage over the last few games.

In a video conference on First Take, Brian Windhorst discussed Curry's challenges, emphasizing the unfamiliar setting for the seasoned NBA star.

During the conference, Windhorst asknowledged Curry's four-game run here where he’s just been off. While Team USA has stars on all the department, it's Steph's shooting under 25% from three is what might require some re-work. He also added that only four games aren’t that much to worry about but the number of games are limited and Curry needs to bounce back.

“He's struggling a little bit with his shots being cut down. He even admitted last night that he's forcing some shots a little bit because he doesn't know when his shots are coming,” the analyst added.

Curry, known for his sharpshooting and ability to create his shot, is facing limitations in the Olympic format, where sharing the ball and adjusting to a different style of play are crucial. Windhorst pointed out Curry's acknowledgment of forcing shots and the need for him to adapt to the new environment to regain his shooting touch.

Despite Curry's struggles, Windhorst expressed confidence in Team USA's depth and star power to weather such challenges. While Curry's shooting woes may not be a cause for significant concern given the team's capabilities, there is a collective desire to see the basketball superstar perform at his best.

