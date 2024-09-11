Watch: Stephen Curry Receives Grand Welcome from Huge Crowd of Fans in China

Stephen Curry's immense global popularity makes him one of the most recognized athletes worldwide. Fans and players alike often hail him as the greatest shooter in NBA history. His exceptional shooting skills have significantly influenced the game, making basketball more accessible to a broader audience. Many fans believe they can emulate his style of play because shooting is a skill anyone can practice, regardless of height or athleticism.

In China, fans welcomed Curry as he kicked off his promotional tour for the Curry Brand. His large fanbase in the country supported him in big numbers. It's heartwarming to see fans show so much love for Curry, even when he's far from the U.S.

Video footage captured Curry entering the hotel and walking past a throng of excited fans eager to interact with him and get his autograph on their artifacts and memorabilia.

Over the past few weeks, Curry has been promoting various projects, including his children's graphic novel. He has discussed several topics, such as his Golden State Warriors and his relationship with LeBron James.

Regarding the Warriors, Curry noted that, despite losing Klay Thompson, the franchise remains a title contender for the upcoming season. He also expressed his desire to retire with the Golden State Warriors, showing his continued dedication to the franchise.

He described his relationship with LeBron James as interesting, as well as the experience of going from rivals to teammates. They built a strong bond and friendship during their time with Team USA. He also shared a story about how a compliment from James helped him break out of a slump.

Fans have enjoyed this promotional tour with Curry, which gave them the chance to see him interact with his supporters. He had a heartwarming moment with a young fan who was starstruck upon seeing him. On the Today Show, Curry surprised a group of young fans by showing them his Olympic gold medal.

Stephen Curry is preparing for his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors in the 2024-25 NBA season. Last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, continuing to demonstrate his excellence. His shooting remained sharp, with a field goal percentage of 45.0% and a three-point percentage of 38.0%.

Curry recently signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension, ensuring he will stay with the team through the 2025-26 season. He expressed confidence in the Warriors' chances to compete, despite analysts' doubts, and said he’s motivated to prove critics wrong, drawing inspiration from his recent Olympic experience.

