Watch: Stephen Curry Sets Up Anthony Edwards Against USA Table Tennis Team During Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

There will be a lot of Americans competing for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USAB is no different, with the weight of the country’s expectations on their shoulder, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and the company are the favorites to bring home gold.

However, teammate Stephen Curry apparently had other challenges in mind for Anthony Edwards. As a result, despite Team USA gearing up for the Paris Olympics, the Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star might need to prove himself off the basketball court. However, the Golden State Warriors superstar's attempts to outwit Edwards didn't seem to hit the mark.

Stephen Curry arranges a match for Anthony Edwards against USA’s table tennis team

During the Olympic opening ceremony, Edwards had an unexpected run-in with the USA women’s Table Tennis team. Steph, playing matchmaker, arranged a ping-pong showdown for Edwards. Confident as ever, Edwards stated, “I got some people, they gonna beat me in ping-pong 21-0. I don’t believe it. 11-0, I’m scoring one point.”

One of the players responded, “I mean, there’s one way, let’s try it out.” Just when it seemed Edwards might be in over his head, he accepted the challenge with, “Okay. How? When’re we gonna do that? Whenever.”

To be honest, this is typical Anthony, and did we see it coming? We sure did. Anthony Edwards is known for his brashness, both on and off the court, especially in interviews. Fans still remember when Anthony Edwards boasted about beating team USAB in a swimming competition , saying they weren’t good swimmers.

When he claimed to excel at baseball, the interviewer listed sports like ping-pong, baseball, football, and basketball that Edwards claimed to be great at. Edwards shot back, saying, “Tennis, swimming, Lacrosse I’m gonna go do it if it’s some money on the line.” Amusingly, he even said he was ready for a cooking challenge.

Picture of Anthony Edwards dunking over KD goes viral

Is that all that happened recently with Anthony Edwards? The answer is a clear no. Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves have long known that Anthony Edwards is a unique talent. He never backs down from a challenge, and his charismatic personality makes him a future face of the league.

Edwards has been showing this all throughout the Olympic preparations. From claiming he's the top option on Team USA to defeating Stephen Curry in a shooting competition, his trademark confidence hasn't wavered on this grand stage.

The latest highlight came during Team USA's practice on Thursday. A photo captured Edwards dunking over his favorite player, Kevin Durant .

Though the video of the dunk hasn't been released yet, it's clear this was a significant moment for the Timberwolves' star. Since the start of training camp, Ant has been pushing his teammates, and this dunk is one of his standout achievements so far.