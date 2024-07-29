Watch: Stephen Curry Shares Wholesome Moment With Team USA Fencer Lee Kiefer at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics opened with a heartwarming moment as NBA superstar Stephen Curry, representing Team USA in his first Olympic Games, shared a delightful interaction with three-time Olympian fencer Lee Kiefer.

The heartening exchange occurred aboard Team USA's boat as they awaited the grand parade of nations on the Seine River in the French capital.

Lee Kiefer shares heartfelt moment with Stephen Curry

During the encounter, which was captured in a video posted by Lee Kiefer, the gold medalist from the previous Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021, the two worlds of basketball and fencing collided in a display of camaraderie and mutual respect.

The video revealed Lee Kiefer initiating the conversation with Steph Curry and A'ja Wilson, who were gracious and engaged throughout the interaction. Steph Curry, in particular, took a keen interest, asking for Lee's name and affirming their conversation with an exchange of mementos in the form of pins.

Steph Curry's presence in the Olympics is a significant moment in his illustrious basketball career, as he joins forces with other NBA luminaries, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, in the pursuit of a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal for the United States.

Stephen Curry blows up online for his look-away three-pointer

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry made headlines with his epic look-away three-pointer against Serbia during Team USA's dominant 110-84 victory in the Olympic opener. Despite logging just 21 minutes on the court, Curry showcased his trademark shooting mastery by nailing three triples, with one shot in particular stealing the show.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Curry confidently launched a deep three and, with characteristic flair, looked away before the ball swished through the net. This iconic moment has already gone viral, with the video racking up over a million views in a short span of time.

The footage of Curry's jaw-dropping three-pointer has captivated the online community, creating an electrifying buzz around Team USA's performance and setting the stage for a thrilling Olympic campaign.

Even though Curry's individual statistics may not have been record-breaking in this game, his sheer impact on the court and ability to captivate audiences with his mesmerizing skills cannot be overstated.

With the upcoming matchup against Japan, the anticipation for Curry’s next moves on the court is reaching new heights, as fans eagerly await to witness more magic on the international stage.

