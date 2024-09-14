Watch: Stephen Curry Shoots Through the Rafter; Goes Viral

Stephen Curry is a basketball magician and this statement has been accepted as truth by all. Due to Curry's talent, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the best teams in the last 12 years.

He has made a career out of making the most absurdly difficult shots. However, some of Curry's shots—like his most recent absurd trick shot that went viral on social media—still has to be seen to be believed.

Curry took a heave from beyond the halfcourt line in an empty gym with low vertical clearance and hanging beams on the ceiling.

In order to prevent the ball from hitting the ceiling, the Warriors star can now throw a line drive in the direction of the basket. Curry chose to take a chance and shoot the ball with such a long arc instead. Naturally, Curry's skill meant that there was only one possible result: a swish.

Fans shouldn't be surprised by Stephen Curry's skill at creating magic with the basketball at this point. These accomplishments support the theory that the Warriors star came to be one of the world's most entertaining basketball wizards for precisely this reason.

Curry has made it a habit to dazzle the crowd with absurd skill displays. He popularized the tunnel shot before games, and his touch on floaters and layups allows him to twist his body in all directions while still making a basket.

The star of the Warriors ought to surpass himself even more. It would be absurd to challenge the first-ever unanimous NBA MVP if he had to launch the ball at an odd angle because his hands were tied behind his back. However, given Curry's skill level and knowledge, there is never a situation on a basketball court that is too tough for him to handle.

