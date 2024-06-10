Watch: Stephen Curry’s Godsister Cameron Brink Has Her Dream Come True as WNBA Star Meets Jimmy Butler

Everyone has a dream of meeting their idol at least once in their life. Recently, Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink had that chance. June 8th was a special night for the rookie. The former Stanford star and Stephen Curry’s godsister met her basketball idol, Jimmy Butler, after the Sparks' game against the Dallas Wings.

Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star and current Miami Heat star, needs no introduction. The moment was captured on camera, showing Brink’s uncontainable excitement as she hugged her favorite player. Here’s how she shared the experience on her socials.

A starstruck moment happened with legend Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink’s admiration for Jimmy Butler has been no secret. She has often expressed her love for the Miami Heat star, making their post-game interaction even more significant. Butler attended the game at Crypto.com Arena and made the night even more memorable for Brink. After the Sparks secured an 81-72 victory, Butler, who had been sporting Brink's No. 22 jersey, approached her for a long-anticipated meeting.

As Butler made his way to Brink, the young rookie’s reaction was a blend of disbelief and pure joy. She screamed with excitement and beamed with a wide smile as she embraced Butler, clearly thrilled to meet someone she had long looked up to. The moment was heartwarming and genuine.

Jimmy Butler’s support for Brink was evident, not just in his attendance but in his choice of attire. Wearing Brink’s jersey was a nod of encouragement to the rising WNBA star. Her reaction quickly went viral, and fans commented on the sweetness of the moment.

Fans' reactions to Jimmy Butler's viral moment

Cameron Brink's reaction to meeting Jimmy Butler generated a lot of buzz online. "She wasn't joking when she said she's a major Jimmy fan," one fan noted, appreciating the genuine moment without reading too much into it. Another fan commented, "So sweet. Need more dudes like Jimmy," highlighting Butler’s supportive and kind nature. A third added, "This is pretty cool," reflecting the general sentiment of fans who enjoyed seeing their favorite athletes connect on a personal level.

Even Brink herself found humor in her enthusiastic reaction. She shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram Story, laughing at her scream of excitement. For Brink, meeting Butler was a dream come true, and her joy was infectious.

