WATCH: Steve Kerr dishes hilarious response to Suns DJ remixing his rant about arena music

It's no secret that Steve Kerr aired his grievances about the excessively loud music at Footprint Center after losing on Nov. 22 against the Phoenix Suns. His rant likened the stadium to a 'South Beach club' and this controversial opinion instantly caught the public's attention.

In response to Kerr's rant, local DJ Chris Villa creatively incorporated his words into an attention-grabbing mix during Phoenix's Dec. 8 game against Sacramento. The mix increased the frequency of Kerr's commentary in the spotlight.

As the Warriors braced for their final regular-season game in Phoenix, Kerr, on Monday's practice, expressed his amusement regarding the DJ mix.Â

He confessed to having received the tweet from nearly a hundred people. He found the situation humorous and asserted that such gestures contribute to the entertainment aspect of the industry.

However, Kerr's final words suggested a potential counter-response from his side. "I might just have to come up with something of my own," he teased, raising onlooker's anticipation in the process.

Kerr's playful pre-game antics and musical mayhem

Sticking to his words, Kerr walked into his pregame press conference donning headphones while Raymond Ridder, the Warriors' senior Vice President of communications, played the classic Bee Gees song, Staying AliveÂ on his phone.Â

Kerr's humorous response didn't extend to wearing a disco outfit, though he had considered it. Needless to say, he didn't sport the headphones during the game.

DJ Villa responded positively to the tweet of the video, posted by Warriors on NBCS. He praised Kerr and expressed respect for him.

Recalling his initial reaction to the loud music, Kerr's spirits weren't always this high. He lamented that the music was so loud that it was impossible to hear anything, comparing the ambiance to a club scene.

He expressed his frustration vividly, questioning the necessity of club-like music during a basketball game.

Before DJ Villa's mix, Alicia-Monique Blanco, Suns in-game arena host, had humorously asked fans whether they were at a South Beach club, capitalizing on Kerr's previous comments. Villa took the joke a step further.

While Kerr has demonstrated a good sense of humor about the situation, he also hinted he may have another fun response planned.

Draymond Green's ejection: impact, Kerr's response, and potential consequences

Draymond Green received an automatic ejection from the Warriors versus Suns match after striking the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic in the head.

The act resulted in a Flagrant 2 foul and marked Green's third ejection in 15 games this season. The episode took place during the third quarter amidst a jostle for position during an in-bounds play.

Consequently, Green probably faces a fine and potential suspension, contingent on the league's examination of the event.

Steve Kerr, commenting on Green's ejection, emphasized its significant impact. He stated the team's initial optimism about Green's performance and the strategic advantage they foresaw.Â

Green's speed and ability to spread the floor were vital assets, envisioned as creating space for Steph's play.

However, Kerr expressed concern over Green's loss of temper and underscored the crucial need for his presence on the field.Â

He conveyed the team's collective conversations with Green on maintaining his composure and continuing to support his fellow team members.

