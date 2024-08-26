Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Receive Us Open Invitation From Iga Swiatek; Find Out Who Other Tennis Star Chose

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, and other tennis players have indicated which celebrities they want to see during their matches at the 2024 US Open. While Swiatek appealed to her favorite musician, Taylor Swift, Coco Gauff asked Rihanna.

Every year, the US Open welcomes various Hollywood and worldwide stars as well as athletic luminaries. During the last two seasons, tennis players have charmed countless celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber, with their on-court abilities.

With the 2024 US Open taking center stage in New York City this fortnight (August 26-September 9), numerous sports and entertainment figures are expected to visit Flushing Meadows.

Tennis players were invited to select celebrities they would like to have at the tournament but have yet to attend their matches. Iga Swiatek, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, was quick to express her excitement over the worldwide icon's appearance at the US Open.

The World No. 1, who received a handwritten note from Taylor Swift after winning the French Open this year, also extended an invitation to Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

"Taylor Swift and Travis. I want to invite Taylor Swift to come to the US Open and enjoy tennis and the show," Iga Swiatek said in a video for the US Open.

She also humorously added, “For sure, I will be stressed when she comes to my match. "

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, voiced her desire to have Rihanna attend her match. The reigning champion attempted to persuade the singer by claiming she had been using Fenty Beauty's lip gloss.

"Rihanna. Hey, RiRi! Wanna come to a match? Oh look, I’m wearing your lip gloss right now," she said.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz chose Jim Carey, Will Smith, and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas supported his favorite actress, Margot Robbie, while Jessica Pegula expressed her adoration for the Jonas brothers.

"Probably the Jonas Brothers. I would freak out," she joked.



Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up at the 2023 US Open, and Coco Gauff, the reigning winner, are drawn in the same half as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The two teams, who might meet in the semifinals, will begin their respective seasons on Monday, August 26.

Coco Gauff begins her adventure against Varvara Gracheva, and Aryna Sabalenka faces Priscilla Hon. Taylor Fritz, who will compete against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the men's division.

Meanwhile, world No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner will compete at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. The Pole, who won the championship in 2022, will face Kamilla Rakhimova. Sinner, meantime, will face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula will also compete on the second day, taking on Thanasi Kokkinakis and Shelby Rogers, respectively.