Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sing I Believe in a Thing Called Love to Each Other During US Open Date

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen rocking at the finals of US Open Men’s Singles on Sunday. The popular couple was seen rocking out to “I Believe in Thing Called Love” by The Darkness during their appearance at the US Open in New York on Sunday.

The couple was seen jamming astoundingly well in their suite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium while watching the men’s championship match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Swift was seen happily singing the song, while Travis too was humming with her, and the duo’s magical moment was caught on camera.

The official account of US Open Tennis posted their candid moment on their account, with the caption, “Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love”. The two had arrived, hand-in-hand for their surprise appearance at the US Open.

The Blank Space singer was dressed in a red-and-white summer dress, which she accessorized with some black glasses and jewelry. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce wore a Polo shirt with Gucci Cardigan and a hat.

Just four days back, Taylor Swift was seen cheering for Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in their first game of the season. The pop star was seen hanging around with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce in another suite while her friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas Chiefs Star, Patrick Mahomes was seen enjoying the game in another suite.

Taylor and Brittany sitting away from each other, did raise eyebrows because they have been watching the Chiefs games together recently. However, their distance was understandable and it was mainly because Brittany has been showing support for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, and it led to a backlash against Swift on social media also.

As for Swift and Travis, the two have been dating since July, 2023. It all started when Travis Kelce was seen at Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, last year and even though he was attending the show from a private box, he was caught on camera.

Soon, more news started to emerge and it was apparent that there was indeed something brewing between the two. Subtle hints were also given by Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce who too said that something was happening between the two.

Then on September 8, 2023, it became crystal clear that the two were seeing each other, as Swift attended her very first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. The pop singer was seen clad in a red-and-white color combination, matching the theme of Chiefs.

Since then, Taylor Swift has attended several games of the Kansas City Chiefs while Travis Kelce has also attended several concerts of Swift. The two are one of the most popular couples, and their camaraderie gives couples their major relationship goals.

