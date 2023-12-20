WATCH: Taylor Swift had a heartbreaking reaction to being booed by NFL fans for supporting Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs had an outstanding game this Sunday Night Football as they beat the New England Patriots by 27-17. Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her boyfriend and Chiefs' tight end. But as it appears, her appearance didn't entertain some NFL fans much.

Taylor Swift was booed when she came on screen during Chiefs vs Patriots

It's been a while since Taylor Swift has been attending the Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce. The Blank Space singer first attended a Chiefs game in Arrowhead stadium. Her recent game was in the Gillette Stadium, and some fans weren't happy seeing her.

The broadcaster turned the camera towards Taylor Swift, as they normally do in all the games she attends, making her appear in front of the screen. The organizers added a quote that comes from Taylor Swift below the live telecast, straight from the VIP suite.

Apparently, some fans were tired of the cameras turning towards Taylor Swift more than often, and they started booing her. An X user even shared a video snippet that showed attendees booing at Taylor Swift from the stands. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift came along with her dad, Scott Swift, and Brittany Mahomes.

As the fans booed her, there was no reaction from Taylor Swift. She just rested her chin on her hand, with a small smile, and looked at the crowd side-eye.

The booing might be the result of the over-use of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship by the NFL. What do you think?