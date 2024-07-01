WATCH: Taylor Swift Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Dublin Eras Tour Show With Travis Kelce in Attendance

Taylor Swift took the stage at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, June 30. The Cruel Summer singer narrowly avoided an embarrassing moment courtesy of her crew member. NFL Star and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was also in attendance during the show in Dublin.

Swift resumed the Eras Tour a week after three crazy shows at Wembley. Kelce couldn’t attend the show on the first night in Dublin. The pop icon wore a diamond wire ring with two Ts symbolizing Travis and her initial.

Also Read: 'A Certain Someone Could Never': Taylor Swift Fans Compare Travis Kelce with Joe Alwyn After NFL Star Says He's Proud of His Girl

Taylor Swift prevents wardrobe malfunction in front of Travis Kelce

Swift was singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from her The Tortured Poets Department album. She stood on a tire during the performance. The singer felt some issues with her outfit in the middle of the song. An awkward moment was on the cards for the American songwriter.

However, Swift’s backup dancer quickly rushed over to help her. Taylor subtly turned around and started getting down from the tire. Crew member Jan Ravnik assisted Swift in fixing the dress. The multiple Grammy winner didn’t stop singing at any moment.

Travis Kelce traveled over 5,000 miles to surprise his girlfriend. The tight end attended the Chiefs’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding on June 29. Taylor Swift replicated Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration while singing Midnight Rain on the first night in Dublin.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first-ever on-stage appearance at Eras Tour show

Swift and Kelce sent the 90,000 fans into a frenzy at Wembley on June 23. The power couple shared the stage for the first time since they started dating last summer. Kelce donned a black tuxedo and a hat for the transition skit.

Travis appeared on the stage before I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance. The 3x Super Bowl champion picked Swift up as she pretended to faint. The music icon’s beau then carried her to the center of the stage.

The Chiefs’ tight end fanned Swift until she changed and started singing again. He hinted on Instagram that they would do more of these skits. Taylor Swift had also performed Kelce’s Archer celebration at Wembley.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Teases More Performances With Taylor Swift After Couple’s First On-Stage Appearance at Wembley