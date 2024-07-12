Watch: Team USA Celebrates Victory Over Canada With Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Blasting in T-Mobile Arena

The rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has taken on new meaning after a recent exhibition basketball game. Sports fans are used to rivalries both on and off the court, but these rappers have taken it to a new level with their ongoing feud.

This beef spilled over onto the basketball court during a Wednesday showcase between Team USA and Team Canada in Las Vegas, which served as preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite Joel Embiid's poor performance , Team USA won the game. Following their victory, USA Basketball celebrated by playing Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar on the Jumbotron.

The song Not Like Us means a lot of things to a lot of different people

Athletes like LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook have shown their support for Lamar by dancing to his song in public.

However, players on Team Canada, Drake's home team, might not share the same sentiment. Dillon Brooks, who has a well-known feud with LeBron, appeared visibly frustrated after the game.

Drake, being a huge sports fan and a proud Canadian, likely felt the sting of this loss. The possibility of these two teams meeting again in Paris adds more excitement, both on and off the court.

The win against Canada was the first of five exhibition games for Team USA before the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they will start the group phase on July 28 against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and the bench helped Team USA recover from an early 11-1 deficit, leading to a double-digit victory in the second half. Edwards scored a team-high 13 points, while Steph Curry added 12. Lakers' Anthony Davis recorded a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

This was a strong start for Team USA, even without Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard due to injuries. (Derrick White from the Boston Celtics will replace Leonard.)

Argentina trolls Drake with Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us diss for $300K bet against them

USA Basketball isn’t the only team trolling Drake lately. Argentina’s soccer team took a jab at him following their 2-0 Copa America semifinal win over Canada on July 9 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

After defeating Canada 2-0, thanks to goals from Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi, Argentina's profile on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Not like us, not with us.” They also shared an image of the team celebrating with the words “Not Like Us” above them.

Drake had bet $300,000 on Canada beating Argentina, but it didn't go as he hoped, adding to his reputation for bad luck in sports betting.

He even mentioned Messi in his betting slip post, writing: “This could get Messi [Canada flag emoji].”