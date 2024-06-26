Watch: Teary Eyed Pat McAfee Reveals Reason Why He Missed WWE RAW This Week

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Pat McAfee, the Monday Night RAW commentator, missed his regular commentary duty this week. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, the charismatic host revealed his father-in-law Bob's untimely passing was the reason behind skipping the episode of the Red Brand this week.

In Pat's words, "Yesterday was a day that will obviously be remembered forever in our family because my father-in-law passed away unexpectedly after the show ended yesterday in a hospital here in Indianapolis, In".

Pat McAfee's father-in-law was fighting an infection

He further added that his father-in-law was admitted to the hospital due to an infection. Even last Friday, the doctors informed them that he would be released from the medical facility.

Everything appeared fine till Sunday, and the whole family was positive about bringing him back home from the hospital. However, on Monday, during the closing moments of the flagship show, his wife Samantha rang him, informing him to be in the hospital due to an emergency.

In teary eyes, Pat McAfee continued to describe the situation, saying he immediately marched towards the hospital after his wife's call. When he reached there, Pat's wife's whole family was present to support his father-in-law. While Bob was trying his best to fight, he eventually gave up the battle of life.

The RAW commentator went on to say that the situation blindsided the whole family of her wife, and it was heartbreaking. Everyone is mourning the loss of Bob.

Due to the support from fans, Pat McAfee closed his speech by thanking the fans. He mentioned that many people previously told him that the Pat McAfee Show helped them deal with such tragic situations, and the support from fans did the same to him after losing his father-in-law.

Fans predicted Wyatt Sicks took out Pat McAfee on RAW

Seeing the Monday RAW commentary table without Pat McAfee, a legion of fans had predicted Wyatt Sicks probably assaulted him to make a statement. The group led by Uncle Howdy has been causing mayhem since its incredible debut last week.

However, Pat McAfee's revelation confirmed that his absence was not due to any storyline. It is not clear at the moment whether Pat will miss next week's RAW.

