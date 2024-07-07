Watch: Teaser of Lewis Hamilton Produced F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Out Now and It Will ‘Rock You”

One of the most anticipated movies for 2025 is Apple's big-budget Formula One drama. Brad Pitt appears in what everyone involved thinks would be the quintessential F1 film, with elements reminiscent of classics such as John Frankenheimer's Grand Prix and Steve McQueen's passion project, Le Mans. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and produced by none other than Jerry Bruckheimer. Also, Lewis Hamilton is one of the executive producers of the film.

Despite the high pedigree, little has been revealed about the production - until now, when new distributor Warner Bros finally unveiled the movie's first teaser trailer, which gives us a taste of the authentic F1 action (the film is also titled F1, fittingly), while Queen's "We Will Rock You" fills the soundtrack. The F1 trailer, which is set to be released on June 25, 2025, had its premiere this weekend during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix when the pit crew and the film's staff were there to shoot.

What do we know about the F1 movie till now?

Pitt told Sky Sports in July 2023 that F1 allows him to portray "a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out, and disappears, then he races in other disciplines." His friend, played by Javier Bardem, who is a team owner, calls him. They're in last position, 21-22 on the grid, and have yet to score a point. But they have a young prodigy, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as a Hail Mary, and antics begin. What's fascinating about it is that there are cameras all over the car, and you've never witnessed speed or G-forces like this before. "It's really exciting."

Advertisement

Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo join the already-mentioned cast of F1. Ehren Kruger wrote the picture. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman produce the film for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, which also includes Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B Entertainment. Hamilton also produces under his Dawn Apollo Films company, with Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

Also Read: Watch - McLaren’s Latest Clip Ft Emilia Clarke-Daenerys Targaryen Delivers The Game of Thrones Ending We All Wanted