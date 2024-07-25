Fans cannot stop talking about Genie Bouchard's newly surfaced training video in which she was practicing without pants. The tennis star was seen hitting the court ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 in the City of Light. The 30-year-old is excited to see her nation compete at the Summer Olympics.

Genie is one of the wildcards alongside four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to enter the National Bank Open main draw. The Canadian posted her recent training videos and pictures and fans are going wild over it.

Watch Tennis star Genie Bouchard has fans drooling over training video of her with no pants

Genie Bouchard took over her Instagram account to update her fans about her recent training which was with no pants at all.

A user commented under her post, “How do you look this good moving like this...I could never.”

Another wrote, “Should be ur outfit in a real match.”

One fan remarked, “And where do you put the balls?”

A compliment one, “Girl got legs 6 6 6...too good .. mix between tennis player and swimsuit model.”

One user said, “Well you advocated playing in bikinis on the podcast. Yeah, I think this would probably increase viewership somewhat.”

Last but not least, “You should play all your pickleball and tennis matches in that.”

Genie Bouchard started her pickleball career recently

Genie Bouchard had recently started her pickball career in addition to tennis. The player will be seen playing at the upcoming tennis tournament National Bank Open in Toronto.

Advertisement

She is one of the wild cards in the main draw alongside Naomi Osaka who is making her comeback to the sport after she gave birth to her first child. They will be accompanied by Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino, and Marina Stakusic in the list of wildcard entries.

The Canadian professional tennis player who also plays pickball, has been ranked as high as No. 5. This made her become the first Canadian tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in the singles category.

Her high-risk, aggressive playing style and powerful groundstrokes were missed when she was sidelined by the injuries. She last year represented her nation at the BJK Cup Finals in November where she won both the doubles matches she played.

She was one of the key players in the victory of Team Canada which won the title for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, Genie, whose favorite tennis player is Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, announces her split from her long-time bf Jack Brinkley-Cook this year.

Advertisement

TMZ confirmed their split after the two former couples were together for around two years. She was previously in a relationship with National Football League (NFL) player Mason Rudolph.

The former couple grabbed attention when they dressed like power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween. Meanwhile, she is currently enjoying her single life and focusing on her career.

Genie was recently seen advertising her pickleball clinic, the Ardea Pickleball Clinic, through her Instagram story. She is now back on the tennis court.