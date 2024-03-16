Watch: The Rock Calls Out Cody Rhodes and His Mom At WrestleMania 40 Ahead of SmackDown

The Rock is set to appear on the third consecutive episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Hours before his major appearance at Blue Brand The Rock has now stunned everyone in an eight-minute call-out video.

He addressed Cody Rhodes’s slap on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. In Cody Rhodes’ Raw promo, he emotionally mentioned he would hand over WWE Undisputed Champion to his mom after winning at WrestleMania 40 night two.

The Rock posted an eight-minute long video on X, where he said wrestling is fun again just because of him, all shows are completely sold out because of him, he even expressed his views on last week's Cody Rhodes slap and said he is happy to see Cody Rhodes finally grew some balls to slap him back.



The Rock further talked about Cody Rhodes’ Raw promo where he was crying and talking about his mom, The Rock called Cody Rhodes' mom to WrestleMania 40 Night One and offered her a first-row seat. The Rock said he would give Mumma Rhodes his special Brahma Bull belt with the blood of her son Cody Rhodes on it.

The Brahma Bull even quoted in the video, “A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s. Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs. Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania. I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his mama - so don’t you go crying in front of the world when I do. People’s Champ.”

Major Rocky Style Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Promo

WWE is set to host WrestleMania as its next major pay-per-view next month. Many believe WWE is aiming to create this year’s WrestleMania 40 as the biggest Mania to date with major stars competing such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and many more.

According to a report by WON, WWE is planning a special WrestleMania 40 Rocky-themed promo featuring Cody Rhodes as the ultimate underdog.

“There is a script for a Reigns v Rhodes promotional video to build up WrestleMania XL, which tied Rhodes into Philadelphia, with the concept being here in Philadelphia we know the American Dream & we know the American Nightmare,” Meltzer expressed.



Dave Meltzer further said, “We know good times & hard times & that being an underdog isn’t something to be feared, it’s something to be embraced. One person got a script for a VO & noted that Rhodes is going to be pushed as a Philadelphia-style Rocky underdog.”

