Watch: The Rock Shouts Out USA Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics in Hysterical Video

Like most of us, The Rock is keeping a close eye on the Paris Olympics 2024. Taking on his Instagram, showing his lighthearted humor, The Great One acknowledged the incredible performances of the Paris Olympic athletes representing the United States.

In the Instagram video, The Final Boss of WWE was spotted relaxing on a hammock, sipping tequila. He eventually fell on the ground with the tequila after the hammock turned upside down.

First, he playfully stated the United States gymnastics team named an event after him after falling from the hammock. On a serious note, he gave a big shout-out to all the athletes representing the United States, calling them the hardest workers in the room, his popular catchphrase outside the wrestling ring. He felt proud and encouraged by their efforts at the biggest sporting event on the globe.

The Great One captioned the image,

"But happy to announce @usagym is officially naming a new event after me called “The Rock upside down manspread pike full idiot dismount"—while holding his tequila in the can without spilling one drop." Perfection. Shout to all our U.S. Olympians, representing like champions and being the “hardest workers in the room." Super proud and inspired."

Additionally, the former WWE Champion added a hilarious text in the video saying, "Sad to report, I did not qualify for the 2024 Men's Olympics Gymnastics Team."

The Rock might not make it to the Olympics now, but he was a spectacular athlete in his younger days. Apart from his impressive career in WWE as a professional wrestler, he was a football player. Before pursuing a career as a professional wrestler, The Final Boss played football while studying at the University of Miami.

He played as a defensive tackle, becoming a part of the National Championship winner in 1991, the Miami Hurricane. In addition, he was once picked by the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Given his incredible resume as an athlete, he could have potentially become a great gymnast had he pursued the career in his younger days.

Meanwhile, The Rock came back to WWE in the WrestleMania season this year, competing at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Unveiling the Final Boss character, he had a short yet effective run as a heel, trying to make Cody Rhodes' life agonizing.

Even though he left shortly after WrestleMania 40, he is anticipated to have one more match somewhere down the line, perhaps in a big event like WrestleMania 41.