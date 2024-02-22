Watch: The Rock Warns Cody Rhodes Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024; Addresses Seth Rollins As Latter’s GF

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is just two days away. The marquee event, which will be the final destination before WrestleMania 40, will shape several storylines ahead. One of the plot twists in this tale revolves around The Rock, WWE Champion Roman Reigns, his opponent Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

These four heavyweights are going to be the show stealers at WrestleMania 40, and their storylines will be very crucial. Thereby, The Rock, in a special message to the fans ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, has spoken about it.

While confirming that he will not be there in Australia’s Optus Stadium for the Elimination Chamber event, The Rock said that he will fly down if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins talk trash about him at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday Night.

What did the Rock say about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins?

The Rock made sure that he took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, as they were going to appear at ‘The Grayson Waller Effect show at Elimination Chamber.

Knowing that the two are very up against The Rock, The Brahma Bull issued a warning to them, saying that if they speak anything bad against him, he will fly down to Perth and teach them a lesson.

“And if those guys, those guys meaning Cody and his little girlfriend Seth, if they start talking trash, let The Rock know. Tell The Rock because here’s what’s going to happen. The Rock is going to slap the piss out of both of them just like that. As a matter of fact, if they talk trash, The Rock will fly down there to Perth before that interview is over and he’ll do it. Don’t wonder why The Rock can make it that quick. The Rock makes magic happen,” he said.

The Rock was not advertised to appear at the Elimination Chamber 2024, nor was he seen getting down at the airport in Australia along with Triple H, Undertaker and other people. However, one doesn’t know if The Great One springs a surprise, and appears in Australia, like he said, “The Rock makes magic happen”.

The Cody Rhodes and The Rock rivalry

The Rock and Cody Rhodes’ faceoff was not scripted to happen in the first place. When The Great One appeared on SmackDown, to replace Cody for a match against Roman Reigns, it was the crowd’s negative reaction that changed things for WWE.

Cody got unwavering support from the fans, which prompted The Rock to pitch a heel turn, which was accepted by the WWE. The Rock then slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Press Meet, at Las Vegas on February 8, and since then both Rhodes and The Rock are at loggerheads with each other.

Rhodes in the next episode of SmackDown told the fans that he is going to exact revenge from The Rock before settling his scores against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. So, on April 6, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Rock might face Cody Rhodes on Night 1. However, it is not official from WWE, and it is only a speculation.