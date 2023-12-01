Watch: Three minutes of a young John Cena saying stuff on WWE TV that would get him cancelled in 2023 today

16-time WWE champion John Cena is best known for his loving soft nature and never giving up character. He has his majority popularity amongst the younger WWE fans mostly. But it wasn't always the case.

Cena debuted alongside other fellow superstars from OVW Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Dave Batista. He made his debut with his old pro wrestling gimmick “The Prototype” which was not liked by fans.

The problem with Cena’s character back then was WWE fans were not reacting to his character either good or bad.

At a point, WWE chairman Vince McMahon was convinced to release John Cena from the company.

John Cena got his first breakout gimmick when Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon saw Cena doing freestyle rap on the bus with fellow WWE superstar.

Cena’s rap talent caught Stephanie’s attention and she approached WWE management and Cena to alter his character in WWE. For and rest is history Cena got his new character Doctor of Thuganomics.

John Cena’s non-PG moments

John Cena quickly ascended from an unknown to a prominent figure in the company. During his tenure as the Doctor of Thuganomics, he was known for freestyle dissing his opponents.

A three-minute video has surfaced on wrestling social media, showcasing John Cena inappropriately trolling fellow superstars through his freestyle raps. The video includes segments with Big Show, Sable, Mr. McMahon, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and many others.

A fan quoted the three-minute clip of John Cena's inappropriate segments on X (formerly Twitter) and remarked, "This is hilarious; the man would definitely be canceled already."

In 2005, John Cena was drafted to Monday Night Raw, marking the beginning of his transformation from the Doctor of Thuganomics to a more family-friendly marine-like gimmick. This evolution eventually led to the Mr. Never Give Up persona, which gained massive popularity among WWE's younger fanbase.

