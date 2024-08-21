Watch: Tom Aspinall Brutally Mocks Jon Jones in Hilarious Skit With Dana White Reference

UFC interim heavyweight champion grabs yet another chance to call out Jon Jones. The British fighter orchestrated a hilarious skit posted to his Instagram that had fans laughing. Although he is well-known for being a cordial and well-mannered fighter, the 31-year-old contender could not help but grab the opportunity.

The skit starts off with UFC president Dana White once again praising Jon Jones . The 55-year-old CEO is often known to flatter the heavyweight champion in multiple interviews, and it appears like Tom Aspinall had no issues splicing in a video of him applauding Bones for his ability to walk out of a room in a hypothetical fight.

“When you talk about who’s the baddest dude in the world, you put two guys in a room and who walks out? Jon Jones walks out of the f****** room every time,” said Dana White. This footage makes a hard cut to Tom Aspinall responding to the UFC CEO in a hilarious undertone of sarcasm.

“Exactly right, Dana; we need to get Jon in a room first. Let’s go and find the room,” says Tom Aspinall. The beginning involves the British champion attempting to look for the heavyweight champion as he yells out his name. Cut to a close-up shot of Jones in a massage with his face emerging through the face cradle.

Tom Aspinall also humorously adds a callback to his interaction with Jon Jones. The interim champion once had an encounter with the American contender where things got a bit too awkward. As the Brit cordially placed his arm on Bones’ shoulder, the heavyweight champion was not a fan of it.

Advertisement

Then, Tom Aspinall includes compilations of Jon Jones swimming, and himself trying to hunt down the heavyweight champion. The entire skit based off of Dana White’s comment suggests the fact that the UFC or himself are not able to get hold of Bones for a potential heavyweight clash fight.

The climax adds another layer of hilariousness as we see shots of two American Black Ducks walking around as Aspinall calls out for Jon Jones. The British champion then adds the song ‘Dry Your Eyes’ by The Streets, suggesting that the heavyweight champion had been crying.

The UFC has scheduled Jon Jones to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. However, it seems like the fans desire to witness the interim champion have a chance against the undisputed.

Bones had also hinted at a potential retirement following his fight against Stipe Miocic, which vacates the heavyweight belt. In several interviews, Tom Aspinall has been calling out Jon Jones for a potential heavyweight clash, with the latter expressing his disinterest each time.

Advertisement