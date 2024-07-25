Watch: Tom Aspinall Unintentionally Violates Paddy Pimblett During UFC 304 Presser With Brutal Burn

In an unexpected twist at UFC 304 media day, Tom Aspinall unintentionally roasted Paddy Pimblett. Aspinall's offhand comment quickly went viral, adding an amusing twist to the serious pre-fight atmosphere. Aspinall and Pimblett both attended the media day ahead of their big fights.

While Aspinall is looking for revenge against Curtis Blaydes, Pimblett faces King (formerly Bobby) Green in a high-stakes match. The media day was filled with anticipation and tension, but this moment brought a bit of humor to the proceedings.

Did Pimblett smell funny?

As the media day rolled on, Tom Aspinall stepped into the spotlight, immediately following the lively session with Paddy Pimblett. The air was still buzzing with anticipation as Aspinall prepped for his much-awaited rematch against Curtis Blaydes. Amidst this, he casually dropped a comment that turned heads.

"By the way, who was sat here last?" he asked innocently. Upon learning it was Pimblett, Aspinall couldn't resist adding, "It smells a bit strange up here." This off-the-cuff remark sent ripples of laughter through the room but also left fans wondering about the underlying camaraderie—or rivalry—among fighters.

Meanwhile, the media day wasn't just about quirky comments. Pimblett had earlier addressed serious topics, notably the rumors of leaving the UFC for higher-paying fights and opening up about his mental health struggles and the support he seeks to overcome them. His vulnerability contrasted sharply with the lighthearted moment created by Aspinall's jest.

Moreover, discussions also veered towards the upcoming fights, with both fighters dissecting their strategies and readiness. Aspinall, in particular, shared insights into his training adjustments and mental preparation for his rematch, aiming to avenge his previous loss due to injury.

Paddy Pimblett's battle with mental health challenges

Mental health has become a crucial topic in sports today. Like many athletes, Paddy Pimblett has faced his own struggles . In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett shared, "It’s mad because five weeks ago, I was thinking, 'Oh my god, this is the worst camp of my life. What’s going on here?' Just a few things went wrong… A couple of weeks ago, a few things personally were getting me down."

He revealed that his coach even considered pulling him out of the fight. "About five or six weeks ago, my coach was thinking about pulling me out. Mentally, I just wasn’t there… up until like two or three weeks ago," Pimblett added. Despite these challenges, Pimblett's resilience has brought him back stronger, ready to face his opponent at UFC 304.

With all the drama and excitement leading up to the event, who do you think will come out on top? Will Aspinall secure his redemption, and can Pimblett overcome his challenges to triumph in the octagon?