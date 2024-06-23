WATCH: Tom Brady Adds Another Massive Ring From Patriots During Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Tom Brady may be retired, but he continues to get several plaudits for his extraordinary NFL career, which included a record seven Super Bowl victories. Brady received a garish new ring as part of his recent induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, which Patriots owner Robert Kraft described as "a great memory of the last 20 years." Brady, as seen below, was emotional as he received the ring in front of dozens of his old teammates.

You probably noticed the size of Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ring. Indeed, the ring looks to rival Brady's Super Bowl rings. That seems apt considering Brady's unusual career and the influence he had on the Patriots, who never won a Super Bowl previous to his arrival.

By the time Brady retired in 2020, the Patriots had six Vince Lombardi Trophies after a two-decade run of unrivaled success. While Brady enjoys his current ring, he will earn another in 2028, this time honoring his NFL career, when he is eligible for admission into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When was the Patriots Hall of Fame?

The event, held on June 12, was a celebration of the famous quarterback's 20-year career in New England. He guided the club to six Super Bowl championships and a 219-64 regular-season record. He won three MVP honors during his career with the team.

Many people attended the celebration, including former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and some of Brady's favorite targets, including as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Randy Moss. Even Brady's long-time AFC adversary, Peyton Manning, was in attendance.

The redesigned appearance of the event will allow spectators to relive and appreciate the effort put into the ceremony.

Tom Brady accepts that Bill Belichick was a ‘great’ guy

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with Belichick, becoming one of the most powerful duos in American football, spoke openly about their relationship. Brady hailed Belichick's unrivaled ability for team preparation, stating, "I think the answer would be no. And I think that's where Bill was actually so great. And no one saw him in those moments like we did," when asked if Belichick's intensity ever affected the team's composure.

He continued, "And Saturday night, we were so prepared and so focused, we were the opposite of tight. We were always relaxed because we had the answers to the test."

Brady jokingly took a shot at Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend. The Patriots shared a video of Belichick arriving backstage and meeting with several of his former teammates. The film begins with an emotional moment when Belichick and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss share a long embrace.



Belichick was the Patriots' head coach for 24 years, and during that time, he helped provide some of the most memorable sports moments to fans. It's no wonder that he's so revered by the New England fans. The Patriots caught lightning in a bottle with the best coach of all time, Belichick, and the greatest quarterback, Brady. The dynasty could not have happened without the two coexisting, and Patriots fans will be eternally grateful.

