Watch: Tom Brady Had a Hilarious Reaction to Signing Rival Eli Manning’s Jersey

It seems Tom Brady was reminded of his rivalry with Eli Manning when asked to sign a jersey of the former New York Giants quarterback. The six-time Super Bowl champion had a humorous reaction to the request.

Brady and Manning faced off between 2001 and 2015, creating one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history. Even after their retirements, the rivalry still seems to linger.

Tom Brady was recently asked to sign a jersey of his rival Eli Manning at a jersey signing event. When handed the number 10 jersey, Brady’s reaction was quite clear.

After his amusing reaction, Brady signed the jersey and included a note. His unexpected choice to add a message instead of just an autograph has since gone viral on the internet.

In the widely circulated video, it’s evident that the rivalry between Brady and Manning has left a lasting impression on the former New England Patriots star.

Tom Brady vs Eli Manning rivalry

As mentioned before, Tom Brady and Eli Manning have been one of the greatest rivals in the history of the National Football League (NFL). The two are known for their intense rivalry throughout the years.

Both players were known as the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL during their playing careers, while Brady bagged seven Super Bowl championships along with a five-time MVP award, Manning grabbed two Super Bowl trophies and one MVP in the major.

Additionally, Manning has won five NFL MVP awards as compared to Brady's three. While the former Giants' star played for 18 years in the league, Brady had a 23-year-long career in the NFL. The 46-year-old spent 20 years with the Patriots.

The two legendary footballers are the only starting quarterbacks to have won Super Bowls with multiple NFL franchises. While the father of three retired last year “for good” which was his second time hanging up his boots, Manning called it quits in 2020.

Manning played college football for the University of Mississippi and his career there was very successful before he made a grand entry in the league. He went on to win several records and awards before the San Diego Chargers drafted him as the first pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. However, he was traded to the Giants.

On the other hand, Brady played college football for the University of Michigan after which, the retired NFL star was drafted by the Patriots as their 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Following this, the 15-time Pro Bowl went on to become the greatest player, not just in the league but in the sport’s history. With such records and playing years, the history between Brady and Manning will always be remembered as one of the greatest rivalries in American football.

