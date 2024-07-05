Watch: Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., CJ Stroud, Travis Scott and More Playing Football at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party

Tom Brady, Quavo, Damar Hamlin, Odell Beckham Jr, CJ Stroud, and a host of celebrities enjoyed a friendly game of beach football before Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. The event, known for its star-studded guest list, saw Tom Brady’s team narrowly lose to a team led by Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

The match was a precursor to Rubin’s exclusive white party, which attracts some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Despite the casual setting, the game featured intense competition and highlighted the camaraderie among the celebrity participants.

Brady vs. Stroud: The Beach football showdown at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party

Tom Brady, the legendary former New England Patriots quarterback, led one team while Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud captained the other. The game ended with Brady’s team losing 5-4, as confirmed by an insider.

The friendly yet competitive spirit of the game was evident as players like Odell Beckham Jr., Travis Scott, Quavo, Damar Hamlin, and Micah Parsons participated.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who recovered from a cardiac arrest in January 2023, played a crucial role by intercepting a pass from Brady, helping secure the victory for Stroud’s team. The match was played on the beach as part of a pre-party BBQ and served as a fun warm-up to Rubin’s renowned all-white party.

Michael Rubin’s legendary Fourth of July white party

Michael Rubin’s ‘Fourth of July White Party’ is one of the most anticipated events of the summer. This year, the Fanatics founder hosted 350 top-tier guests at his Hamptons estate, including athletes, musicians, and actors. Past attendees have included celebrities like the Kardashians, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez.

Rubin's guest list is highly coveted, with some people even offering $1 million donations for an invite, which Rubin declined. This year’s attendees received custom Travis Scott x George Condo sneakers worth up to $50,000, delivered in white suitcases with personalized notes.

Who is Michael Rubin: The man behind the famous party

Michael Rubin is the billionaire founder and CEO of Fanatics, who has built a significant empire in sports merchandise. His company partners with major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, and Nascar. In December 2022, Fanatics was valued at $31 billion.

Rubin was a former minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, but he sold his stakes to focus on Fanatics’ expansion into sports betting. He is also a dedicated philanthropist, heavily involved in criminal justice reform through the REFORM Alliance, which he co-founded with Jay-Z and other prominent figures.

Rubin’s ability to bring together a diverse group of high-profile individuals for a night of celebration and networking makes his Fourth of July party a unique event in the social calendar. As he continues to host these extravagant gatherings, Rubin solidifies his position as a key connector in the worlds of sports, entertainment, and business.