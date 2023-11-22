Watch: Tom Brady re-enacts legendary scene from ‘Remember the Titans’ with Denzel Washington

After dominating the NFL for over two decades, Tom Brady retired. Since then, fans have wondered—what's next for the football legend? He has no current plans to join a team or begin his upcoming role as a Fox Sports commentator in 2024.

For now, Brady is relishing retirement before his return to the NFL limelight. This has included recreating a movie scene with legendary actor Denzel Washington.

Tom Brady’s recent fan moment with Denzel Washington

Tom Brady recently shared a glimpse of a Podcast episode with Hollywood’s legendary actor Denzel Washington on his Twitter. In the glimpse, we can see Tom Brady having a fan moment with Washington, enjoying recreating a famous moment from the “Remember the Titans” movie.

In the movie, Washington plays high school coach Herman Boone. Boone, a black man, joins the staff at T.C. Williams High School. Despite racial tensions, he leads the integrated team to an undefeated 13-0 record in his first season.

Tom Brady recreated the famous scene where Herman Boone scolds a student. In the video, Brady is seen playfully enjoying acting with Washington. Fans delight in watching the NFL legend have fun between careers.

Wholesome reaction of fans watching Tom Brady recreating a movie scene with Denzel Washington

After Brady shared the video on social media, fans reacted warmly to seeing their favorite athlete with Denzel Washington. Many expressed their delight at this lighthearted glimpse into Brady's retirement life after his intense football career. Some called it a "wholesome" and "fun" interaction that shows a different side of the superstar quarterback.

“I loved football Brady as a New England guy. I really admire retired football Brady — smart / funny ( not Peyton goofy) and living life and a great dad —- #tb12 💪” Tweeted a fan under Brady’s tweet.

“🧐 Tommy, please drop your skincare products/routine in a step by step because you are glowing sir 🤩🙌🏽,” commented another fan.

“My two favorite people ha nice ❤️‍🔥,” said one fan. While there was another fan who commented the same. “Wow! These are two of the most influential individuals in the world.”

“@TomBrady I haven’t thrown in a while and my left shoulder is like atrophied. I think.. I need to go to https://tb12sports.com and buy some stuff…” commented another fan. That was definitely NFL-centric sarcasm.

Tom Brady has found success in podcasting, with over 119 episodes released on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. However, it's been awhile since fans have seen Brady in any commercial advertisements.

After this recent acting practice with Denzel Washington, who knows, maybe this might also change. Do you think Tom Brady should star in a movie?