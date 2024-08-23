Watch: Tom Brady Shocks Fans With Stunning Basketball Dunk at 47 in Viral Video

Is there anything that Tom Brady cannot do? The legendary athlete is known for his love for different sports. The retired National Football League player is always competitive, even after hanging up his boots. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently stunned his fans and the users on the internet following his impressive dunk and the video has not gone viral for obvious reasons.

While this might be shocking for a few users, fans stated they are used to seeing Brady doing wonders in sports. Footage from Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest has been widely circulated on the internet, where the five-time Super Bowl MVP showed off his skills on the basketball court.

While his initial frame suggested the former American football player did a three-pointer, the 47-year-old legend dunked, which has now impressed everyone who has seen the video.

Ahead of it, the former New England Patriots was asked if he ever in life was able to dunk in the basketball, according to the voice heard in the background of the viral video. Brady replies, “Don't ask me to do it now; it's been a long time.”

However, this didn't stop Brady, who went on to do a stunning dunk right in front of their eyes, and the background voices could be heard with people laughing with shock and seeming like they were amazed by his abilities.

A highly impressed user wrote, “At 47 in tight skinny jeans without warming up...damn!”

Another said, "Yeah, he needs to come back to the NFL."

Another user wrote, “In jeans, makes it even more interesting.”

One more comment asking Brady to return to the league, saying, “Come back to the NFL, please.”

One asked, “Is Tom Brady really 47?”

Last but not least, “Tom Brady is the greatest QB in the NFL of all time. In the video, you can see Tom Brady dunking at the age of 47.”

Brady, who has given 23 long years to the NFL, playing for a decade for the Patriots and spending much of his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has already impressed the fans in many sports. Brady almost became a baseball player! However, destiny had written something else for him, and the rest is history.

His competitive nature is well known to the public. Once upon a time, Brady risked his life to win a golf match against his former head coach, Bill Belichick, at Pebble Beach. The American star is now hearing up for his official broadcasting debut with Fox News as their lead commentator and analyst.

Brady will be seen providing his expertise as a sports commentator, this time following his gigantic deal with the sports network, which makes him the highest-paid sports commentator ever. The former Patriot will be calling the game on September 8th during the ‘America’s Game of the Week’ featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Brady will be leading aside Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi in the booth as he returns to the league, but this time, not as a player.

