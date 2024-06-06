Watch: Tom Brady’s Boston Celtics Hype Video Ahead of NBA Finals Will Leave You Worried for Dallas Mavericks

Throughout Tom Brady's legendary career, he hoisted seven Lombardi Trophies. Six of those triumphs occurred during his tenure with the New England Patriots. His championship stands undeniably in front of the audience.

It was surprising that the Patriots legend lent his voice to two playoff hype videos. This happened when the Boston Celtics strived for their 18th NBA title. On Wednesday, the Celtics released a video narrated by Brady.

Tom Brady's Epic Celtics Hype Video Sparks NBA Finals Fever

The video captures the essence of opposing fanbases. They have historically regretted challenging Boston in the playoffs. Brady's commanding voice carried a clear warning to those daring to face the Celtics.

Brady said, “Really? You want Boston? Take it from me, that’s a bad idea.” This statement set the tone as he proceeded to call out Miami, Cleveland, and Indiana. Along with a specific mention to New York Knicks fans. The audience desired a conference finals showdown with Boston.

Brady also had a pointed message for Dallas Mavericks fans. He mentioned this ahead of the Celtics' anticipated 2024 NBA Finals matchup. “The (Heat) culture? History. Cleveland? Done for. And Indy? Over with.” He also said, “But us? We’re still here. Right now, you’re gonna want anyone but Boston.”

Brady made a surprise cameo in the latest episode of the Celtics' "All In" docuseries. It was released during Boston's playoff run. “Being a champion is a desire to achieve,” Brady stated. “A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they’re very fearful of what comes when they don’t get it done the way they want.”

He also said, “The mindset is always, ‘no fear’ and to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another, and to prove the desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you.”

Brady's words resonate deeply, not just with athletes but also with the fans. Brady is set to return to New England on June 12 for his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony. The timing of his involvement with the Celtics’ playoff run adds an extra layer of excitement.

The possibility of Brady making a surprise appearance at TD Garden a few days earlier electrified an already raucous crowd.

Tom Brady’s Video Narration Capturing fan's Attention

The former Patriots QB remains a revered figure in New England sports. His support for the Celtics only solidifies his legacy in the hearts of Boston fans. His contributions to the playoff hype videos bolster team morale. It also reminds everyone of the championship spirit that permeates Boston sports.

As the Celtics embark on their quest for an 18th NBA title, having Brady’s voice as a rallying cry is a testament to the interconnectedness of the city’s sports teams and their shared pursuit of excellence. The blending of Brady's football success with the Celtics' basketball ambitions serves as a powerful narrative of determination and resilience.

Tom Brady's involvement in the Celtics' playoff campaign the mutual respect within Boston's sports community. Whether through his presence at TD Garden or his profound words, Brady continues to inspire his fans. Let us know in the comments what you think about his comments.