Watch: Tommaso Ciampa Hilariously Fails To RKO Randy Orton

There’s nobody who can outsmart Randy Orton when it comes to performing an RKO. WWE superstar Tommaso Ciampa thought he could do so, but he ended up making a mockery of himself.

In a hilarious video posted on social media, by Ciampa’s WWE friend and another SmackDown talent, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa could be seen recording a video where Ciampa vents out his frustration with Orton and says that he’s going to RKO Randy Orton.

The duo is privately filming Orton, who is standing by the ringside, in an empty arena. When Gargano asks him if he really could do that, he says yes and then asks the former to record it. But as Ciampa runs towards Orton and attempts to grab his neck, Orton simply moves away, not even looking at the two-time NXT Champion.

In the end, the two NXT mates, Ciampa and Gargano, are seen saying “Sh*t” in the video’s end. Watch it here:

Fans React To Ciampa’s failed RKO on Orton

The social media users reacted hilariously to this self-embarrassment of Ciampa in an empty WWE arena. One user wrote, “You don’t mess with the OG ??, Ciampa…” The second user said, “The crossover the world needed!!” A third remarked, “Super Pop !! ?? Painful Bump ??”. Another said, “This is an insane crossover I haven't comprehended yet but that bump by Ciampa sounded nasty as hell!”

What is Randy Orton’s next move in WWE?

The Viper, since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023, hasn’t had a shot at the WWE title. At present, he is pretty much involved in the storyline against The Bloodline. Orton and Kevin Owens had a match against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash, but Tanga Loa’s sudden appearance did the spoiler, and Orton and Owens lost.

However, the duo aren’t done yet. They have been constantly checking on The Bloodline’s chaos on SmackDown. At Clash at the Castle, when The Bloodline attacked Cody Rhodes, Orton and Owens emerged from backstage and assisted Cody Rhodes.

There can be a three-on-three tag team match between these two groups in the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

