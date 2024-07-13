Watch: Tracy Cortez Shockingly Cuts Her Hair Off to Be Eligible for UFC Denver Fight Against Rose Namajunas

Tracy Cortez shocked everyone at the UFC Denver weigh-ins. Why? She cut off her hair to make up for her weight! This unexpected move grabbed headlines instantly. Facing Rose Namajunas, Cortez was determined to fight. But what led to this drastic step? Cortez initially weighed in at 127 pounds, just one pound over the limit.

With time running out, she made the bold decision. Did it work? Yes, after cutting her hair off, she made the 126-pound limit. Now, fans are buzzing with excitement. Can Cortez maintain her undefeated streak? Or will Namajunas' experience prevail? This fight is now even more intriguing.

Impulsive Tracy Cortez decision

At the UFC Denver weigh-in, all eyes were on Tracy Cortez as she stepped onto the scale, only to discover she was half a pound over the limit. Tension filled the air because even such a slight miss could jeopardize her highly anticipated fight against Rose Namajunas. In a bold move, Cortez decided to cut off her hair right there, a decision that quickly went viral.

A Twitter account captured the moment, posting a video with the caption: "She cut off her hair to make weight! 126 #UFCDenver." The post spread like wildfire, highlighting the lengths to which fighters will go to compete.

Initially weighing in at 126.5 pounds, Cortez faced the daunting task of shedding that extra weight within an hour—standard procedure in such cases. After removing her clothing brought her down to 126.5, it was clear traditional methods wouldn't suffice. With time ticking away, she chose a drastic but effective solution.

Returning to the scale, hair noticeably shorter, Cortez successfully hit the 126-pound mark. This last-minute hustle not only showcased her commitment but also kept her in contention for a fight that could elevate her career.

Weigh in results

The UFC Denver weigh-in was a full card affair with fighters stepping on the scales, aiming to hit their marks perfectly. The main event spotlight was on Rose Namajunas, who effortlessly made weight at 124.75 pounds, setting the stage for her flyweight clash against Tracy Cortez. Cortez, after some initial drama and a haircut, tipped the scales at 126 pounds, making the fight official.

In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov both came in at a solid 171 pounds, setting up what promises to be a gripping welterweight bout. Lightweight fighters Drew Dober and Jean Silva each weighed in at 155 pounds, ready for their showdown. Gabriel Bonfim and Ange Loosa also made weight for their welterweight fight, weighing 171 and 170 pounds respectively.

The action-packed card continues with Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez, both comfortably making the featherweight limit, and Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage adding to the middleweight action. The prelims saw fighters like Joshua Van and Charles Johnson making the flyweight limit, adding to the excitement of a well-matched card. Overall, the stage is set for a thrilling night at UFC Denver!

As we look forward to the action, it's clear that Cortez's bold move has captured the attention of fans everywhere. What do you think about her dedication?

