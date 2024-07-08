Watch: Travis Kelce Gets Teary-Eyed During Taylor Swift’s Surprise Songs Set at the Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Travis Kelce became emotional while watching Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam. On Saturday, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his girlfriend's third and final show in the Netherlands. There, a concertgoer spotted him tearing up.

It was during Swift's performance of a special surprise song mashup that was seemingly dedicated to him. Tay Tay has been delighting fans with surprise song sets that mix several of her biggest hits. She performed a medley, including Mary's Song (Oh My My My) from her debut album, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's emotional response to Taylor Swift's surprise songs

The list continues with So High School from The Tortured Poets Department and Everything Has Changed from Red. Fans quickly noticed the significance of these songs about Kelce. The lyrics in Mary's Song say, I'll be 87, you'll be 89, which fans interpreted as a nod to Kelce's jersey number (87) and Swift's birth year (1989).

In So High School, Swift sings, You know how to ball; I know Aristotle, which hints at Kelce's football career. The third song, Everything Has Changed, speaks to a love that transforms one's life. It resonated deeply with their relationship.

The emotional moment did not go unnoticed by fans, who flooded social media with supportive comments. “Thank you so much for not gatekeeping this. So beautiful; they're so in love," one fan wrote.

Another added, “I cannot imagine how emotional it must be for him to see his love perform for him and thousands of others who adore her. I would be emotional too.” One person commented on Brittany Mahomes' gesture, saying, “I love the way Brittany Mahomes checked in with him—it was a little mom moment.”

Kelce was joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes and Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany was seen checking on Kelce, who was visibly moved during Swift's performance. The weekend also saw the couple share a tender kiss as they exited the Johan Cruijff Arena, capturing hearts once again.

A tit-bit about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Their romance began nearly a year ago, in July 2023, during Swift's Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Reflecting on that time, Swift humorously shared pictures from her July 4th bash. She called it a celebration for all the “independent” girls before noting that she was headed to Missouri next.

Since then, Kelce and Swift have become one of the hottest couples around. Kelce recently made his on-stage debut at the Eras Tour in London. He has been a constant presence at Swift's concerts worldwide, supporting her enthusiastically. Not only did he support her performance, Kelce even made a debut on stage with her.

A source shared with ET how the couple orchestrated Kelce's surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium. They revealed how the experience strengthened their bond. “It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world,” the source said. “They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions.”

The source further added, “It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together.”

Their love story continues to captivate fans, marking each moment with new memories and milestones that showcase their deepening connection. Fans are now waiting for Kelce’s other cameo on Swift’s show. Let us know in the comments how you felt about the changes T. Swift made during the performance.

