Watch: Travis Kelce Getting Everyone A Round After GF Taylor Swift’s Shoutout For Him In Karma Song During Eras Tour London

Travis Kelce appears to be enjoying his offseason by supporting Taylor Swift! The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was observed coming into London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, for another round of the pop star's Eras Tour.

It was his second Eras Tour event in a row after seeing his fiancée, also 34, play the night before at the same location. Fans captured Travis waving and strolling through the venue's barricade before Swift's latest event, as he grinned while wearing sunglasses.

Travis Kelce was caught blushing during the concert

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was one of almost 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, where he sat in a VIP tent while his famous girlfriend took the stage. During the performance, fan videos show him sharing friendship bracelets, mingling with the audience, and dancing to Swift's songs.

Toward the middle of her performance, Kelce received a special shoutout from the 14-time Grammy winner. Swift modified a verse in "Karma" to add, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," something she did before when the athlete visited her Buenos Aires show in November. He could be clearly seen blushing.



He was also spotted sporting a white short-sleeved, button-up shirt and a backward hat as he strolled alongside someone wearing tour merchandise, with family members Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce trailing close after. Additional film shows a guest chucking a friendship bracelet in Travis' direction (and missing) while the NFL player waved to a few happy fans.

Taylor Swift got various celebrities to come to her concert

On Saturday, June 22, the 34-year-old singer famed for "London Boy" drew a crowd of celebrities to Wembley Stadium for Night 2 of her three-night extravaganza, which began with Mete and Paramore.

On Night 1, she had already welcomed roughly 80,000 people worldwide, including royalty, famous leaders, and admirers of the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner. Given Swift's links to the British capital—she lived there sporadically with Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years—unsurprisingly, so many acquaintances went.

Despite saying goodbye to London in a song from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has returned and is prospering. Celebrities like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Liam Hemsworth attended the Saturday event to support Swift. Travis, Jason, and Kylie Kelce returned after partying in the VIP tent on Friday night, accompanied by Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Those who were unable to attend the original London stretch, which included what seemed to be chicken tenders dipped in ranch, will get another chance to enjoy the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in August. Swift will play five more events before returning to the United States to perform in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

