WATCH: Travis Kelce Goes Viral for Pushing Chiefs Teammate During Training Camp Brawl

The Chiefs resumed their preparation for NFL 2024 last week. The reigning Super Bowl champions do not want to leave any room for error. On Wednesday, July 24, the top-paid NFL tight end, Travis Kelce, didn’t seem happy with his teammate. It went far enough that Kelce pushed veteran George Karlaftis during practice.

Kelce has a history of rage moments on the pitch. During last year’s Super Bowl game, the Chiefs’ TE shouted at head coach Andy Reid. Travis was criticized for his behavior towards the Big Red. The Chiefs HC didn’t mind the behavior and shrugged it away, saying it happened because of the heat of the game. Months later, Kelce pulled off a similar stunt in training.

Travis Kelce shoves teammate during practice

A Chiefs’ training camp clip went viral on Wednesday, July 24. In the video, Kelce is seen shoving a veteran teammate. The Chiefs were doing an 11-on-11 team drill. Kadarius Toney caught a short pass from Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Toney was looking to cover some extra yards after catching the pass. Defenders generally avoid making harsh tackles. They allow them to run after squaring them up. But Karlaftis was in no mood to let Toney go. He launched onto the 25-year-old, bringing him down. Toney got up and threw the ball in frustration.

Kelce walked up to Karlaftis and pushed him while exchanging a few words with the veteran. He then stood up for his young teammate and defended him. Other players intervened to stop the skirmish. The players took their positions again to resume practice.

Travis Kelce skips Taylor Swift’s surprise mashup at Germany Eras Tour

Travis Kelce flew to Germany to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The pop icon performed in Gelsenkirchen on July 17, July 18, and July 19. However, Kelce received backlash from fans after skipping training camp for his girlfriend’s concerts. “Omg he ran away from summer camp,” a fan commented.

Another user said he loves Kelce’s relationship with Swift. However, he added that the Chiefs’ star should return to training camp and focus on football now. The 3x Super Bowl champion missed the third concert in Germany to resume his preparation for the upcoming season.

Taylor Swift happened to perform a surprise mashup for Travis Kelce on the final night at Gelsenkirchen. The 14-time Grammy winner blended her 2019 release Paper Rings and 2012’s Stay Stay Stay.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want,” Swift began. She quickly shifted to Stay Stay Stay to sing the ‘football helmet’ lyric. “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet,” Swift sang.