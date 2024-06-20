WATCH: Travis Kelce Lights Up With Pride and Admiration As GF Taylor Swift Chugs Beer

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift’s video of chugging the beer is being loved by the masses. The love story that began with a mere desire to gift the pop star a bracelet, is now the NFL's most preferred romance saga. Kelce never shies away from showing his admiration for his girlfriend Taylor Swift and that’s what he did again.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship became synonymous with the 2023 NFL season. And their love story ignited the thrill of the previous season. However, the season is over but it seems like the love season for both of them is still on!

Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s video

Travis Kelce shared a roar of laughter seeing Taylor Swift gulping beer during the football match between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Taylor was chugging beer and soon she was on the screen.

Former NFL player, Ros Tucker shared the video on his social media account. Following this, Travis Kelce reacted to the video on his New Heights podcast. Kelce laughed his heart out watching Swift chugging beers.

Taylor Swift’s presence at the NFL games lodged a record-breaking viewership for the NFL. However, it was Kelce who portrayed his willingness to get in touch with Swift and the rest is history.

Travis and Taylor’s love saga

Taylor Swift confessed his love for Kelce to the entire world during her Eras Tour. After her concert, she went up to Kelce standing in the stands, and kissed him. That was when their love story commenced for the entire world. After that, the couple was spotted enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas.

However, there have been rumors that Kelce is going to propose to Swift , taking the next step in their relationship. As of now, the couple has emerged as one of the promising duos in the NFL landscape.

Meanwhile, only time will reveal what the future holds for both of them but one thing is for sure, the couple has grown and evolved in their relationship.



