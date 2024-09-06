Watch: Travis Kelce, Megan Thee Stallion, Josh Allen and More Collaborate for Viral Ad Ahead of NFL Season 2025

As the anticipation for the upcoming NFL season continues to build, Pepsi has set the stage for an epic showdown in a new campaign titled ‘Make Your Gameday Epic.’ The spotlight in this adrenaline-pumping commercial falls on the multi-talented rapper Megan Thee Stallion and football star Travis Kelce, among others, as they embark on a grand adventure inspired by the much-anticipated Gladiator II film.

In the three-minute commercial, two football fans find themselves thrust into a Roman coliseum-like setting after ordering Pepsi at a bar. Surrounded by the likes of Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, and Justin Jefferson, they are soon faced with a challenge orchestrated by Empress Megan, played by Megan Thee Stallion herself.

The NFL players are tasked with overcoming various obstacles, including the release of fierce tigers, under Megan's direction. Megan Thee Stallion, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, shared her excitement at being a part of this groundbreaking Pepsi campaign.

The Grammy award-winning artist expressed how this collaboration made her realize the extent of her own fame, emphasizing the significance of being featured in a Pepsi commercial as a milestone in her career.

During the conversation, the rapper said, “A lot of people always ask me, 'When is it that you feel like you made it?' ... and even though, thank God, that I've done so much cool s---, this is the first time I've done something where I'm like, 'Oh wait, I might actually be famous,'.”

Directed by Jake Scott, son of renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott, the Pepsi campaign brings to life the essence of Gladiator II in a contemporary and dynamic manner. The fusion of energy, intensity, and homage to the iconic film creates a visual spectacle that captivates audiences.

A highlight of the commercial is Megan Thee Stallion's rendition of Queen's classic anthem ‘We Will Rock You,’ featuring new lyrics that elevate the excitement of the moment.

The synergy between Pepsi, Paramount Pictures, and the talented individuals involved in this project has resulted in a spectacular teaser that sets the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating NFL season in 2025. With Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce leading the charge , the commercial sets the tone for a game day experience unlike any other.

As the release of Gladiator II approaches and anticipation grows, fans can immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the Pepsi campaign, seamlessly blending sports, entertainment, and creativity into a memorable viewing experience. The collaborative efforts behind this project have truly brought together a confluence of talent and vision, promising a visual extravaganza that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

