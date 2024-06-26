Watch: Travis Kelce Praises Kylie Kelce’s Fierce ‘Don’t F-K With Me’ Attitude After Viral Argument With Fan

Travis Kelce recently appeared on the podcast Bussin with the Boyys, hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. He spilled some tea there. On one side, the footballer commented on Taylor Swift’s ex. On the other, he praised the strong personality of his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelece.

In the podcast, he highlighted a recent incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore. It quickly went viral due to a video capturing the altercation. The video begins with an irate woman confronting Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Travis Kelce applauds Kylie Kelce's viral argument with a fan

The woman can be heard shouting, "I don’t give a f--- who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again." Kylie responds firmly, "I smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself."

The confrontation occurred as the couple was trying to enjoy a date night in Margate City, New Jersey. Travis Kelce elaborated on the backstory during his podcast appearance. He described Jason and Kylie as "the nicest people you’ll ever meet."

However, he also noted that they have a tough side that surfaces when they are pushed too far. According to Travis, the fight began when an entitled woman approached Jason and Kylie as they were about to park their car. She allegedly banged on their vehicle to get their attention. The lady then proceeds to demand a photograph with her child.

The Kelces, who were looking forward to a quiet evening together, politely declined the request. Travis praised Kylie’s response to the situation: "Getting to know Kylie and her family over the years has been awesome because she has that toughness of 'don’t f--- with me.' He also said, “You saw that in the video of them just trying to have a date night with their friends at the shore."

He also explained the atmosphere at the Jersey Shore. Jr. Kelce mentioned that it was a big family environment where everyone was there to have a good time. The woman’s entitled behavior was out of place and uncalled for.

More about the conflict that took place with Jason and Kylie Kelce

As the video shows, the woman’s aggression escalated after the initial refusal. Reports from the time indicated that Jason and Kylie were waiting to park their car when the woman approached them, and her behavior quickly became confrontational. Despite their polite refusal, she continued to press for a photo, leading to the heated exchange captured on video.

The woman, identified as Andreé Goldberg, later issued a public apology for her actions . He said that she acted "out of character." In her apology, Goldberg expressed her gratitude for the understanding shown by the Kelces: "I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

This incident shed light on the balance the Kelces maintain between their public personas and their personal lives. While they are approachable and kind, they also know how to set boundaries when needed. Travis Kelce's account of the event highlights the strength and resilience of his family, even in the face of unwarranted aggression.