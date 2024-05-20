Watch: Travis Kelce Ranks His TOP 3 Taylor Swift Songs; Which One is Your Favorite?

At the start of the previous NFL season, nobody expected to see pop star Taylor Swift at an NFL game. However, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor surprised everyone when she attended a Chiefs game to support her boyfriend Travis and make their relationship official.

Throughout the season, Taylor attended many games and could be seen in the stands. Likewise, Travis also squeezed time from his tight schedule to attend Taylor’s Eras tour. Recently, at the second annual Kelce Jam festival, Travis was asked about his top three songs by his girlfriend.

Travis Loves Taylor Swift’s new album

While selecting his top three songs, he included two songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which shows how much he loves the new record. Travis' top three songs are Blank Space, So High School, and The Alchemy. He himself admitted that he likes The Tortured Poets Department more than any other album. He said, “I’m not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department.”

So High School and The Alchemy are tracks from The Tortured Poets Department, which has now held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks. Meanwhile, Blank Space is a song from her 2014 album 1989, which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

The Kelce Jam Festival

The Kelce Jam Festival marked its second year, organized by Travis Kelce. It was held in Kansas City, where 20,000 people attended the festival. Among the attendees were players from the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The festival reached new heights with performances by celebrities like Lil Wayne and Diplo. Unfortunately, Taylor could not attend this festival as she is currently in Europe for her Eras tour. However, a video clip was played at the festival showing Taylor cheering from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

