Watch: Travis Kelce Shake It Off With Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher And More In London For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift hit the stage in front of a star-studded crowd as her second Wembley show commenced. A lineup of A-list celebrities, including "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant, joined thousands of Swifties in the capital for another night of her sold-out Eras tour.

Travis Kelce was also at the venue for the second night in a row to support his popstar partner, while his brother Jason and his family were also spotted eagerly making their way into the stadium.

Last night, the American megastar, 34, sent the capital into a frenzy, delighting almost 90,000 fans with renditions of "Hits Different," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," and "The Black Dog."

But the highlight of the night was when the star took one of the most iconic pop-culture selfies ever, posing with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte as the delighted royals shared a moment with the singer. Earlier in the concert, the Prince of Wales wowed the crowd with his best dad-dancing moves as the trio partied through the concert alongside thousands of other Londoners.

Travis Kelce seen breaking a leg at Taylor Swift's concert ft. Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis

Tom Cruise, Travis Kelce, and Greta Gerwig were among the nearly 90,000 Swifties who celebrated on Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London, England.

Advertisement

A 30-second video circulating on social media, shared by a Taylor Swift fan account, shows the trio inside a VIP tent Saturday night at Wembley Stadium vibing out to "Shake It Off." It's quick, but you can see the "Mission: Impossible" star smiling, grooving, and moving as the camera pans back and forth.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is seen bopping his head, singing along, and nailing the hand gestures, while his brother, Jason Kelce, is going berserk, jumping and shaking his head. Meanwhile, the "Barbie" director is rocking out, moving her head from side to side while belting out lyrics to the hit track from Swift's 1989 album.

READ MORE: Prince William Dances To Taylor Swift's Shake It Off During Eras Tour London; Fans Say 'He's Such a Dad'

Celebrities who attended Night 2 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in London

It's great to have friends, and Taylor Swift has plenty of famous ones supporting her on her massive The Eras tour, which started on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

Besides friends like Haim, Laura Dern, Emma Stone, and Shania Twain watching from the crowd and singing along to every word, Swift also surprised fans with onstage appearances. Despite telling Swifties during night one at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium that “we don’t have guests at this show,” the pop superstar invited Marcus Mumford, the Mumford & Sons frontman, for her debut live performance of "Cowboy Like Me," from Swift’s chart-topping 2020 album, Evermore.

Other music stars have also joined Swift to perform alongside her on the tour, including opener Gracie Abrams, frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Taylor Lautner, Phoebe Bridgers, Ice Spice, Maren Morris, and more.

Check out the list of celebrities who have appeared at Swift's The Eras tour on night 2:

Tom Cruise

Liam Hemsworth

Rachel Zegler

Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce

Jamie Dornan

Hugh Grant

Greta Gerwig

Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher

Holly Jackson

Talia Mar

Vivianne Miedema

Beth Mead

Phoebe Tonkin

Theo James

Advertisement