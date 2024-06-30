WATCH: Travis Kelce Showcases His Flexibility by Stepping into Olivia Dunne’s Gymnastics After Teaching Her Football

Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne appeared together to make a commercial for Accelerator, their shared sponsor. In the advertisement, we can see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end performing some incredible gymnastic feats under the guidance of 21-year-old Dunne.

In the video, the gymnastics sensation shows 34-year-old Kelce how to execute a landing. Emphasizing the importance of stretching his arms out upon contact with the ground and raising them sky-high to signal the end of the performance.

Olivia Dunne scored ‘ten’ for Travis Kelce's gymnastics landing performance

Dunne was impressed by Kelce's efforts and gave him a perfect 10. Then it was time for Dunne to wow the three-time Super Bowl winner with her knowledge of American football. Kelce advised the athlete, who is currently dating MLB Star Paul Skenes, on how to properly catch a football.

The professional tip, known as the diamond by the gridiron audience, was followed by a toss from Kelce, who watched the event from an off-camera position. Dunne grabbed the spiral pass cleanly, as Kelce screamed, "She's open!"

Dunne ecstatically caught the ball and then spiked the ball partying like a pro. Kelce's partnership with Accelerator is unsurprising given that the company is a major backer of his successful podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce.

Accelerator sponsors several more athletes, including Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The commercial was shot a few weeks ago before Travis Kelce appeared on stage with his fiancée at a London event of her stadium Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce was on stage with Taylor Swift in London during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift pleased fans by inviting Travis Kelce to the stage during her London show on Sunday, June 23. Jillian Ralke captured footage of Kelce dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, filling in for a dancer during a costume change before the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The NFL player is seen carrying Swift and putting her on a crimson sofa in the middle of the stage. He also took part in the rest of the skit, doing Swift's false touch-up when she changed costumes, and dusting her face with powder.

Kelce's visit comes just days after he and Swift made their relationship Instagram official with a photo with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte taken backstage on Friday, June 21.

It was also Kelce's first appearance onstage with Swift, although the athlete has been a regular in the Eras Tour audience since the couple started dating last year — just as she was throughout his NFL season.

