Watch: Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Taylor Swift’s Waist While Leaving Eras Tour in Germany

Travis Kelce made sure to see his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, before his hectic schedule ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The two were seen holding hands and having the time of their life in a widely circulated video.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went a long way to support the Cruel Summer hitmaker before he joins the training camp, which will kick off on Sunday.

Travis Kelce spotted holding Taylor Swift’s waist while leaving Eras Tour in Germany

Travis Kelce just couldn't resist traveling a long way to have a glimpse of his global star sweetheart and wrap his hands around her as Taylor Swift performed at the Veltins Arena for the first of her three-night run.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was seen at the Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, which marked the 13th time he attended her concert, a number the singer adores.

As the two left the stage, the power couple was seen all smiles, hanging out and holding each other. The highest-paid tight end held her waist, and some Swifties were lucky enough to capture the lovely moment.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs star wore a green plaid Nike shirt, light pants, and a cap. The 34-year-old last appeared to cheer for his gf on July 7 in the Netherlands. Kelce was accompanied by teammates Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting a third child with the quarterback.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift mark 1 year of their relationship

It's been a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating each other. However, the two first confirmed their romance to the public in September last year when the singer was seen attending Kansas City Chiefs matches.

Swift acted as a lucky charm for the franchise, attending several matches and even donning their jersey. The team went on to win their second Super Bowl title, giving Kelce his third Lombardi Trophy.

Meanwhile, Kelce has also attended multiple concerts to support his Grammy winner girlfriend. This summer, he went on to cheer for her at countless concerts in over five continents.

The American football player made a surprise appearance as well, making his debut on the Eras Tour stage at Wembley Stadium.

The Chiefs players have already gathered for training on July 16 for all the rookies as well as the quarterbacks. Mahomes was seen throwing passes to newly signed player Louis Rees-Zammit.

Travis will be returning to the training soon as the franchise starts their preparation for a three-peat. The side coached by Andy Reid will have a chance to hear themselves in the best possible way during the training.

As per the reports, the franchise will conduct its pre-season training session at Missouri Western State University. Meanwhile, this could be the last time Kelce could spend some time with Swift, and they might part ways for quite some time now.

The National Football League season is around the corner, and the tight end will be scheduled for their action-packed fixtures.