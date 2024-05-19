Watch: Travis Kelce Steps Into GF Taylor Swift’s Shoes as He Sings at Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce is back with his music festival Kelce Jam for the second consecutive year to celebrate the Super Bowl win. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in full rocking mode as the event was watched live by more than 7000,000 people online and 20,000 fans surrounding it in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, to double up the excitement, the highest-paid tight end was seen stepping into his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift's shoes on stage while the Anti-Hero hitmaker is already rocking the Eras Tour stages at the moment.

Travis Kelce was at his best while he celebrated his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 34-year-old threw his own music festival which featured celebrities like Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

However, Taylor Swift, who attended several Super Bowl games to support her NFL boyfriend donning a Chiefs jersey last year, was a major miss at the event. The singer is currently busy with the Eras Tour in Sweden. Nevertheless, Travis didn't let fans miss her much.

Firstly, the Lover singer was seen clapping and cheering for the Super Bowl winners in the welcome video and secondly, Kelce's singing performance on the stage reminded everyone of Swift as if the Chiefs tight end was inspired by his global star sweetheart.

Kelce was captured roaring to the crowd as he performed AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long and it looked like the American football player, who just attended Swift's 87th show of the Eras Tour in Paris, was inspired by her.

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's 87th show of Eras Tour

Travis Kelce was seen singing and dancing while he attended the 87th show of the Eras Tour in Paris before the couple headed for a candlelight romantic dinner in Italy. Swift was seen blowing kisses and singing lyrics dedicated to her beau.

She also performed at So High School for the first time while Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion, was in attendance. The 34-year-old is gearing up to lead the franchise for a three-peat when the NFL season kicks off while the action-packed schedule has already been released by the league.

