Watch: Travis Kelce Stuns NFL Fans With Crazy Football Knowledge After Resurfaced Video Goes Viral

Travis Kelce has impressed NFL fans with his stunning football knowledge in a video that has resurfaced on the internet right now. In the viral footage, the Kansas City Chiefs star can be seen explaining X's and O's, which has fans impressed by him.

The widely circulated video is from when the 34-year-old was at the Tight End University summer program, where he was explaining the tactics and strategies on the gridiron to the students. It first appeared on the YouTube channel of Play Football’s account.

A highly impressed user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I genuinely appreciate a thorough explanation of what goes on in his head.” The user further wrote, “This skill does not even seem easily teachable??”

Another user stated, “I’ve learned so much from watching and listening to him over the years.”

One said, “Listen to the intelligence and quick decision-making he’s doing in the middle of a fast-paced game... pretty insane!”

An individual wrote, “He knows his craft better than anyone.”

A social media user posted, “Genuine genius on and off the field...”

Another comment read, “This is clearly Travis speaking his first language. He really does have a fascinating brain.”

Last but not least, “This is probably what made Taylor fall in love with him because he's a smart guy.”

While the NFL regular season is around the corner, Kelce has continued to make headlines the whole off-season for different reasons. Apart from the obvious reason for him dating global star Taylor Swift, he showed off some of his off-field skills and talents, expanding his off-field portfolio following so many sought-after extracurricular gigs.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler, on The Tonight Show, has confirmed yet another work for Kelce, which is definitely not related to the NFL. It was revealed that the tight end would be appearing in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 sequel; however, nothing about his role has been disclosed so far.

Additionally, the American football player has been adding so many activities to his resume this year, including an appearance in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie. He will also appear in the Amazon Prime game show reboot, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is currently busy practicing with the Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season with an action-packed schedule, which will kick off with its regular season on September 5 against a match with the Baltimore Ravens.

The footballer is currently maintaining a long-distance relationship with his worldwide star girlfriend Swift, who is busy with the Eras Tour shows while Kelce trains for a three-peat with the franchise. The power couple has been dating for more than a year now.

September will be the same month when Swift began her romance with the footballer after attending one of the Chiefs games last year. It is yet to be seen when the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be joining the franchise again.

However, the Cruel Summer hitmaker will have her dates occupied for November shows in Toronto and for three dates in December at BC Place in Vancouver.

