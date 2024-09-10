Watch: Tyreek Hill Arrest Body Cam Footage Released by Miami Police Show Officers Dragging NFL Star From Car

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was shown being detained on body cam footage that was made public on Monday, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tyreek Hill is taken to the ground and handcuffed by police , and an officer can be seen approaching his car in the video, which was made public by the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD).

An MDPD officer can be seen approaching and knocking on Hill's car in the detention footage from Sunday. In the video, Hill tells the officer, "Don't knock on my window like that bro," as he gives him his license.

Tyreek Hill can be seen in the video asking the policeman to "give me my ticket so I can go" because he would be arriving at the game late. When Hill rolls up his window, the irate officer calls him to "get out of the car right now, we don't intend to play this game.”

At that point, he is forcibly removed from the vehicle by police, who then push him to the ground while holding him down with several officers. Hill can be heard on the phone telling someone that he is going to be arrested.

The video was made public following a statement from Julius B. Collins, Tyreek Hill's attorney, stated that Hill did not threaten the officers during the altercation. The attorney goes on to say, "That this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill."

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association released a statement claiming that Hill was not "immediately cooperative" with the officers on the scene.

The Miami Dade Police Department's director, Stephanie V. Daniels, announced on Sunday that an internal affairs investigation had been started after Hill's arrest. She added that one of the implicated officers had been put on administrative leave.

During his press conference following the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also touched on the subject. "It's been hard for me not to find myself more upset the more I think about it," McDaniel said. "And that's because of my teammates and trying to put myself in that situation that they've described, emotionally ... I think the thing that f--ks me up, honestly, to be quite frank is knowing that I don't know exactly what that feels like."

In the end, Tyreek Hill participated in the game, which saw the Patriots defeat the Jaguars 20–17. In celebration of the touchdown, he famously put his hands behind his back. He ended with seven catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

