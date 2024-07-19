WATCH: Tyreek Hill Shows Off Basketball Skills As Dolphins Star Tries Out for Harlem Globetrotters

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not only a talented football player but also excels in a variety of other sports. Tyreek recently attended a Harlem Globetrotters training camp, where he impressed everyone with his basketball abilities and athleticism.



Tyreek is shown in a recent YouTube video demonstrating his basketball talents for the world-renowned club. Given his basketball ability, he might be drafted into the NBA at any time. He may have an illustrious career on the basketball floor after retiring from football

Tyreek Hill is playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters

While the Globetrotters are largely made up of basketball players, Hill has impressive athleticism and might be a good fit for the club whenever he retires. In the video, Hill can be seen going through exercises and games, as well as attempting to dunk.

Tyreek Hill was invited to this incredible basketball group two months ago, and everyone was stunned to learn why a football player was invited to a basketball party. However, there were some social media photos in between that showed Hill practicing basketball at the facility.



On Thursday, a video was published from the Dolphins Wide Receiver's YouTube account that began with a man instructing him on basic rules and throwing techniques. It was essentially a series of exercises in which he had to do a dunk, a two-pointer, a free throw from football, and a full-court layup, all of which were nailed by Hill.

In the video, Hill can also be seen practicing one-handed dunks, three-pointers, half-court goals, and other basketball shots. Hill will not be touring with the Harlem Globetrotters this season because he will be looking to lead the Dolphins to victory since they have not won a title in the last 50 years.

Tyreek Hill got an invitation from the Harlem Globetrotters in June

The announcement of Tyreek Hill joining the Harlem Globetrotters made waves on social media in June after he was recorded having fun with the exhibitionist basketball team's arsenals. The Cheetah released some photos and videos on Instagram from his practice session with the Harlem basketball squad.

Tyreek is one of the quickest athletes in the NFL and excels in a variety of other sports. This video clearly shows how amazing he is at basketball, and players with this kind of athleticism can excel in whatever sport they pursue. The NFL and the Globetrotters have a long history, with ties including Johnny Manziel, Russell Wilson, and, most recently, the Cheetah.

Hill is coming off one of his greatest seasons in 2023 when he led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13). He also recorded the second-most catches in the NFL (119). He and the Dolphins finished 11-6 but were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Kansas City Chiefs.